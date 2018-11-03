Queen’s Square Anglican boys and St. Luke Methodist girls are Belize District Primary Schools Football Champions 2018

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 1, 2018– The Belize District Primary Schools Football Tournament Finals were held yesterday, Wednesday, October 31, at the MCC Grounds in Belize City.

There were four teams participating in the female division and four in the male division, being the first and second place teams in the Rural and Belize City primary schools football competitions, and they played in a simple knockout format.

In first round games yesterday, (F) Queen’s Square Anglican (Belize City) clipped Our Lady Of Lourdes RC (Maskall), 1-0, with a goal from Melissa Quan; (M) Ladyville Evangelical won, 2-0, over Ebenezer Methodist (Belize City), with both goals from Jareth Tablada; (F) St. Luke Methodist (Belize City) shut out San Pedro RC, 3-0, with 2 goals from Samryn Rancharan and the other from Judith Estell; and (M) Queen’s Square Anglican (Belize City) got the 1-nil win over New Horizon SDA Academy (San Pedro) via an own goal by New Horizon SDA.

In third place matches, (F) Our Lady Of Lourdes RC won, 1-0, over San Pedro RC on a goal by Faith Tuyul; and (M) New Horizon SDA shelled Ebenezer Methodist, 4-0, with 2 goals from Steven Almendares and 1 each from Franklin Oliva and Jose Velasquez.

And in the championship finals, it was (F) St. Luke Methodist with the 1-0 victory over Queen’s Square Anglican, courtesy of a goal by Samryn Rancharan; and (M) Queen’s Square Anglican, 1-0, over Ladyville Evangelical, on a goal by Aaron Nicholson.

The National Primary School Football Championships are scheduled for Friday, November 9, at the Marion Jones Sports Complex in Belize City. Representing Belize District will be St. Luke Methodist School in the females and Queen’s Square Anglican School in the males.

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle, Bze. Dist. Sports Coordinator, NSC)