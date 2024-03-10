Rape charge imminent

DPP issues directive for rape charge against Belize City attorney

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 7, 2024

After almost 8 weeks, word emerged tonight that a directive has been issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryl-Lynn Vidal, for one charge of rape to be levied against a prominent Belize City attorney.

The incident is reported to have happened on Thursday, January 11, 2024, but was reported on Saturday, January 13. Two women recounted that they had been out socializing at an entertainment spot in Belize City, and that is when they came across the attorney. According to the details the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams shared with the media about the incident, the women reported that the attorney offered to drop them home, but on the way, told them they could stop at his house for one final drink. The women agreed, and continued to consume alcoholic beverages at the attorney’s house. The Compol says they additionally reported that one of them “…could not recall what took place after leaving the nightclub until the next morning when she was awakened on the bed, in the nude, beside the attorney who was also semi-nude. And her other partner who was there with her at the same time told her certain things. According to them, while they were at the house the night drinking, they began to become intimate and that intimacy led to him having sexual intercourse with them against their will; and then, the next morning when they went home, the one who is from Belize City told her boyfriend what transpired, and he told her to report the matter to the police.”

The Compol also confirmed that the attorney had gone in on his own for the police to question him, and he was not detained, as the matter was still being investigated.

Following those developments, the United Democratic Party (UDP) disclosed via a press release that the accused was a former UDP candidate, and condemned any acts of violence against women.

At the end of January, when asked whether there was sufficient evidence to pursue a case in court against the attorney, the DPP told the media that she had met with the complainants. She also noted that she had directed the police to seek additional evidence.

This prominent case was brought up in Cabinet, who found it important to have a discussion about regulating media blogs after Hot Off the Press, a news blog on Facebook, was deemed to have been weaponized in slut-shaming and discrediting the complainants.