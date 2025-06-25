Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

Willoughby’s home

by Charles Gladden

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Mon. June 23, 2025

A Belizean real estate agent from the Vanilla Hill area on the Bullet Tree Road was brutally murdered after his home was invaded on Sunday, June 22.

Officers arrived at the residence before 7:30 p.m., discovering the motionless body of 60-year-old Ulric Lyndon Willoughby lying on the floor with suspected gunshot injuries, and his wife, Miriam Willoughby, who was visibly distraught over what had happened.

Reports suggest that the deceased Willoughby, who police say was known as a law-abiding citizen, was in his living room when an individual fired three gunshots from his verandah into the living room, which fatally struck him. After the shots were fired, the gunman made good his escape.

According to ASP Stacy Smith, Chief of Staff, nothing was stolen from the residence. At the scene, three expended 9mm shells were found inside the house.

While searching through Amandala archives, Willoughby’s name was spotted in 2011, for his involvement in a fatal shooting when culprits attempted to rob his business establishment, Three Flags Supermarket in Unitedville.

The article suggests that three men had targeted the establishment, and Willoughby fired his licensed firearm at one of the men, killing him at the scene, while the other two made good their escape.

Police say no concrete motivation has been established for the fatal shooting of Willoughby, and no suspects have been named as yet.