Early warnings from National Climate Forum

Ashton Lamb, sentenced

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 14, 2025

This morning, shortly before 12:00 noon, a Belize City man was convicted of several counts of sexual assault as well as common assault and harm upon his victims, mostly minors between the ages of 12 and 15, as well as a 21-year-old woman.

The convicted man, 35-year-old Ashton Lamb, had been previously convicted of sexual assault in 2016 and had served 2 months in prison.

Notably, Ashton Lamb is the older sibling of Leon Lamb, who just a week ago was remanded to the Belize Central Prison on allegations of rape, and who has also been previously convicted of sexual assault.

On July 10, 2025, a minor reported to police that Ashton Lamb had grabbed the chest area of her blouse around 7:45 a.m., whilst she had been walking on the overpass near the flag monument area as she headed to Pallotti High School. She said she was frightened and got into a struggle with the assailant, whom she was able to push off her before she ran towards Save-U Supermarket.

A mobile in the area was notified of the attack on the minor and a description of the attacker was sent out.

On that same day, another report of a similar type of sexual assault was made by a 21-year-old call agent of rural Belize. She told police that at around 9:19 a.m., on July 10, 2025, whilst walking to her workplace, she was approached by a male who grabbed her left breast twice, which caused her pain.

The woman’s description of her attacker again enabled the identification of the defendant, Ashton Lamb.

Later that day, another assault of a similar nature took place. A 15-year-old minor in the presence of her mother visited the Caribbean Shores Police Station and reported that earlier that same day, Thursday, July 10, 2025, she was walking by the overpass as she headed from school to the Save-U area, when she saw the defendant about 14 feet from her, and so she went to the left side of the overpass and he followed her to that side and walked into her path, and as she was passing him, he grabbed both of her breasts with his hands.

The 15-year-old said she tried to cover her breast area with both hands as he grabbed her breasts.

This victim gave a description of her attacker that matched the description given by the other victims that day.

On that same day, another victim surfaced.

A 13-year-old student visited the Caribbean Shores Police Station and reported that at 7:45 a.m., whilst she was walking with a friend on the overpass near the Flag Monument, a man grabbed her breast. The 13-year-old said she continued to walk and looked back to see who had grabbed her and saw the face of her attacker.

The 13-year-old also gave police a description of the man.

Yet another minor in the presence of her mother visited the Caribbean Shores Police Station and reported that around 8:05 a.m., whilst walking out from the Nazarene High School compound and upon reaching the Coney Drive area, she saw the defendant Lamb, a man walking in the opposite direction, and from 2 feet away from her he raised his left hand and touched her on her breast. The minor said she continued to walk but felt uncomfortable, and that’s when she turned around and looked at him and saw the clothing he was wearing and his face.

On that same day, July 10, 2025, at 2:20 p.m. another female minor visited the Caribbean Shores Police Station with her mother and reported that a man matching the description of Lamb had grabbed her breast as she was walking on the overpass with a friend.

Lamb was detained that day in connection with all the assaults.

At 11:30 this morning, Lamb, who was unrepresented, appeared before Magistrate Ludlow Black in Court #1 where he was read 9 counts: 2 counts of common assault, 2 counts of harm, and five counts of sexual assault.

Lamb was sentenced to five 2-year sentences for sexual assault upon his victims – two 12-year-old minors, two 13-year-old minors, a 15-year-old; and a 21-year-old woman—to which he had pleaded guilty.

He was additionally fined for the first and second counts of harm: $400 + $5.00 cost of court on each count, resulting in a fine of $800 + $10.00, which he was ordered to pay forthwith, or otherwise serve 4 months in jail, on each count; and for the two counts of common assault, he was also fined $200 +$5.00 cost of court for each count, amounting to $400 +$10.00, which he was ordered to pay forthwith, or in default serve 2 months in prison.

Magistrate Black ordered that his prison term and fines run concurrently, hence Lamb will serve 2 years in prison, effective today.

In imposing the prison term, Magistrate Black said he took into consideration how the sex acts were carried out, which showed a level of premeditation, since Lamb sat and waited for his victims, who were mostly children, to pass by.

Magistrate Ludlow Black’s described Ashton Lamb as a terror to society as he took advantage of innocent children, and committed these sexual acts against minors in public; and his actions even left the Magistrate unsure what happened to him that day to cause him to act in such a way, but said he must send a message to the society, and that Lamb must be put away for a longer period, since his first sentence for sexual assault, which was a 2-month prison term back in 2016, did not teach him a lesson.