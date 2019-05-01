RIP Freddie G., a beloved friend and sportsman

Facebook, Sun. Apr. 28, 2019– RIP Freddie G., my friend and classmate from the (SJC) Class of ‘73 and my first assistant coach with Happy Home Builders in 1979.

Four decades ago, when I came home from college, I approached my classmate, Fred Gabourel, and told him my plans to bring out a team of mostly junior players from “da Hood” and asked him what he thought about It? In typical Freddie G. fashion, he replied,” F —-, le’s-go aata dehn r___s”, And the rest is history!

Fred went to ROGERS STADIUM, and then went on to become the BEST MENTOR for almost all our young developing basketball players of the 80’s, 90’s and early 21st century!

We later reunited in 1996 when I became manager of the CARICOM Gold Medal Team and hired Fred as a coach!

After that, he united with Math Champ (Matthew Smiling) to coach our National Team for almost fifteen years. After that, he would often touch base with me to “KISKAS” basketball; I can hear him now motivating the kids in a way that only he could: “Mada f__a; go out deh like dat, Towns wahn dunk it haad pahn yo r__s”.

In the 1979 Happy Homebuilders picture above, Fred Gabourel is the first from the left back line with sun glasses FREDIE COOL. Gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace, my brother; rest in peace!

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: Our condolences also from the sports desk to the family of a great sportsman. We knew him as a gentle and soft-spoken person, but in sporting interaction he “let it all out.” He always battled weight problems, but what Fred lacked in natural athleticism, he more than compensated for with a sporting/warrior heart of gold. RIP, brother Fred Gabourel.)