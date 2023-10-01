Rising food and restaurant costs

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 27, 2023

The Statistical Institute of Belize’s report for August 2023 has recorded an inflation rate of 3.4% for that month, taking the All-Items Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 116.0 from 112.2 during the same month in the previous year. This increase, largely propelled by higher food prices and rising prices in the service sectors, was partially offset by a decrease in fuel prices in August.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Sector: The prices in this sector soared by 12.2%, with a significant 13.5% inflation rate recorded solely in the ‘Food’ sub-category. This spike can be primarily attributed to the substantially higher prices of staple cereals, fresh produce, dairy, meats, and cooking oils, compared to August 2022.

Service Sectors: Prices in the ‘Restaurant and Accommodation Services’ sector were 137% of what they were in August of last year, driven by higher costs in restaurant meals and hotel accommodations.

There was also a 6% inflation rate in the Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance sector, mainly due to price increases for cleaning supplies, maintenance products, and domestic services.

Recreation, Sports, and Culture: This sector registered a 5.2% inflation rate, due to a rise in nightclub fees, pet food prices, and rental costs for events.

Personal care, Social Protection, and Miscellaneous Goods and Services: A 4.3% inflation rate is recorded in this category, reflecting surges in prices for personal hygiene products and salon services.

Health Sector: An inflation rate of 7.5% was noted, largely due to the rising cost of various medications.

Alcoholic beverages, Tobacco, and Narcotics: There was an inflation rate of 3.9% for items in this category, which was primarily driven by the increased cost of cigarette products.

Transport Sector: In contrast, there was a significant 8.4% reduction in prices in this category.

Fuel prices were notably lower in August, with the price per gallon of premium gasoline, diesel, and regular gasoline dropping considerably. While some short bus runs and international airfares saw reductions, prices for new motor vehicles rose by 6.3%.

Information and Communication: An overall decrease of 2.7% was recorded for this sector, due mainly to lower prices for internet provision services.

Inflation Rates by Municipality: Belmopan recorded the highest inflation rate of 6.8%, with a noticeable price jump in various categories, whereas the twin towns of San Ignacio/Santa Elena saw the lowest inflation rate of 1.9%.