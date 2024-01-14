Road traffic fatalities

Photo: Terencio Cal, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 11, 2024

Two road traffic accidents — one in Orange Walk and the other in Stann Creek — caused the deaths of two men, and one of them resulted in injuries to a teen. The deceased were identified as Terencio Egidio Cal, 53, of San Jose Palmar Village, Orange Walk District, and Everisto Victoriano Tush, 50, of Santa Cruz Village, Stann Creek District.

The first fatal accident occurred in the late afternoon on Tuesday, January 9, when Tush was struck from behind by a car while riding his motorcycle between Miles 22 and 23 on the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway.

According to reports, around 4:00 p.m. that day, Tush, along with his passenger, 18-year-old Galino Ical, was making a right turn into a gas station when they were struck by a car driven by Darnell Beeks, 31, of Independence Village, Stann Creek. Both Tush and Ical were flung off the motorcycle. Ical survived, but although bystanders attempted to save Tush’s life, he perished at the scene.

Ical, who suffered head trauma, was transported to the Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan for further treatment. Beeks was given an NIP (Notice of Intended Prosecution).

The following day, Terencio Cal lost his life in another road traffic accident at the entrance of August Pine Ridge, Orange Walk District.

According to official police reports, before 3:00 p.m. that day Cal was driving alone in a pickup truck belonging to Gentrac Company of Ladyville, Belize District, along the route from Blue Creek Village to Orange Walk Town.

As he was arriving at the entrance of August Pine Ridge, Cal reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which overturned several times, and he was flung out of it and landed in the middle of the pavement of the road. He died on the spot and was shortly after pronounced dead at the scene. The truck, which was extensively damaged, landed at the left side of the road.

The truck that Cal was driving was insured with RF&G and licensed. He also held a valid driver’s license from the Orange Walk Traffic Department, His body was later transported to the Northern Regional Hospital Morgue, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Tush leaves behind seven children, and Cal leaves a wife and a daughter.