Royals begin their Caribbean tour in Belize

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 21, 2022– The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three-day visit to Belize—the first stop in their Commonwealth Tour—has been deemed mostly a success, having gone smoothly even as it sparked debate in communities both on and offline. The visit, being done on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee, is one of many royal tours taking place this year to commemorate the monarch’s 70th year on the throne. The visit also comes just four months after Barbados cut ties with the monarchy, electing to become a republic while still remaining a part of the Commonwealth community.

On Saturday, March 19, the Duke and Duchess, Prince William and Catherine (“Kate”) Middleton, along with an entourage of fifteen other persons, including a hairdresser and press team, arrived at Belize’s Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA), where they were greeted by the Belize Defense Force; Governor-General H.E. Froyla Tzalam; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, Hon. Eamon Courtenay; Foreign Affairs CEO H.E Amalia Mai, and British High Commissioner to Belize, Claire Evans O.B.E. The couple also received a 21-gun salute via three miniature cannons. They were then escorted to the Laing Building in Belize City, where they met privately with Prime Minister John Briceño and his wife, H.E Rosanna Briceño, the Special Envoy for the Development of Families & Children.

The first stop on the royal couple’s Belize visit was set to be Akte’il Ha Cacao Farm located in Indian Creek Village in the Toledo District, but those plans quickly changed after villagers staged a protest on the eve of their arrival date. The protests in Indian Creek resulted in the cancellation of the visit to the village, but the Royal Tour proceeded, with the Government announcing that they had activated their contingency plan. On Sunday, March 20, the Duke and Duchess traveled to Che’il Cacao Farm in Maya Center Belize, where they were greeted by the owner, Mr. Julio Saqui. There, they learned the traditional art of making chocolate and witnessed the entrepreneurship of Maya families in the cacao industry. The royal couple was even granted the opportunity to sample cacao in its rawest form—straight from the pod itself.

The tour of Southern Belize also included a visit to Hopkins village, where the couple danced alongside Garifuna performers, with the Duke of Cambridge showing off his dance moves much like his brother Harry had in 2012 for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. The Duke and Duchess were also able to try some local cuisine, including Hudut and Sahou, courtesy of Chef Sean Kuylen. Meanwhile, some villagers from Indian Creek staged a demonstration, welcoming the Duke and Duchess and lamenting the cancellation of their trip to the village.

“It was an incredible experience to see firsthand how this world famous chocolate was made—using all organic products, all grown on their land nearby. We can see why this is loved all around the world,” expressed the couple in a tweet.

On their third day in the country, the couple visited the Caracol Archaeological Site, accompanied by the Assistant Director of Research at NICH, Dr. Alan Moore. The British High Comission shared photos of the visit, stating that the Duke and Duchess explored the natural and cultural treasures of the area in addition to admiring the view from the sky palace, Caana. In addition to visiting Caracol, the royal couple is expected to observe the British Army Training Support Unit Belize’s (BATSUB) jungle training as well as meet with two NGO’s—Friends for Conservation and Development and Panthera Belize.

According to a release from the royal family, the primary focus of the couple’s visit to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas is understanding the impact that the pandemic has had on the region. They are also expected to touch on a number of programs that they have been involved in, most notably the Earthshot Prize, which offers £1 million in funding to innovative projects that aim to tackle the climate crisis. It has also been noted, however, that the visit is a charm offensive on behalf of the monarchy—an attempt to strengthen support from the Caribbean and deter other nations from following in Barbados’ footsteps.