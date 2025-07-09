Galen hosts National Disaster Risk Management Research Forum

Alfredo Trapp, deceased

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Fri. July 4, 2025

A San Pedro resident was killed and another injured in a shooting that occurred in the San Mateo area of San Pedro Town on Thursday night, July 3.

Gabriel Villafranco Salazar, injuired

The victims, Alfredo Trapp, 28, and Gabriel Villafranco Salazar, 38, are both local fishermen of the island. The men were traveling on a golf cart in the area a little after 9:00 p.m. when they were ambushed by two men with firearms, who then blasted multiple gunshots at Trapp and Salazar.

They were rushed to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where Trapp died as a result of his injuries. Salazar, however, survived and is listed as being in a stable condition.

Police have not yet ascertained the motive for the crime, and whether one or both men were the intended target.

Both men are known to the police on the island. Trapp has been accused of being the triggerman in a number of fatal shootings on the island, including an incident that took the life of American tourist J’Bria Bowens, 23, in late December 2022. Likewise, Salazar has been accused of committing several murders in the country, and was each time charged and remanded to prison for the crime, but in each case was acquitted.