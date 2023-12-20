San Pedro woman found dead in her bed

19 C
Belize City
Thursday, December 21, 2023

By Deshan Swasey

by Kristen Ku

SAN PEDRO TOWN, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Dec. 18, 2023

The San Pedro community is still awaiting answers about the death of 38-year-old Adela Estela Ifield, a local waitress whose body was discovered early Saturday morning, December 16.

The body of Adela, who had been reported missing on a previous occasion for approximately 3 days in October, was found at her residence in the San Pedrito area.

According to Delmar Wright, Ifield’s 41-year-old partner, he left her at home on Friday evening to visit his brother’s residence, and returned briefly at 10:00 p.m. to deliver food to her.

He said that he exchanged text messages with her until approximately 1:30 a.m., but that his subsequent calls went unanswered. Upon his return at 4:30 a.m., he discovered Ifield lying face down in the bed, nude, and with a sheet draped over her lower body.

The police, after carrying out an initial investigation, noted no signs of injury on Ifield’s body or of foul play at the scene. However, the circumstances surrounding Ifield’s death, especially following her brief disappearance two months earlier, have raised eyebrows.

An official police report is being prepared, and a post-mortem examination is expected to provide further information about the cause of Ifield’s death.

