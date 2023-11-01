Second suspect in La Democracia robbery arrested; one still at large

Photo: Evander Usher, charged

by Kristen Ku

LA DEMOCRACIA, Belize District, Mon. Oct. 30, 2023

The investigation into the armed robbery at “K and S” Grocery Store in La Democracia Village continues, as another suspect, Evander Usher, 25, was brought to court last Friday.

He faces charges for the theft of $25,000.00 in cash and a Samsung cell phone from the store owner, Angelica Carillo.

On the night of October 20, Carillo underwent a terrifying ordeal when a gunman forced himself partway through the service window of her store, wielding a weapon revealed to be an automatic assault rifle. Fearing for her life and the life of her young infant who was with her, Carillo complied with their demands and unlocked the burglar bar door of the establishment.

Surveillance footage captured at least three masked individuals entering the store and carrying out the robbery.

Usher, who is employed as a maintenance worker with the Leadership Intervention Unit, was read a single charge of robbery. He pleaded not guilty during the arraignment and made it clear to the court that he had no association with the other accused, Shemar Brakeman.

Brakeman, 21, a resident of La Democracia, had been apprehended and charged shortly after the robbery. Both Usher and Brakeman are scheduled to appear in court on December 28.

Police investigations continue as they try to locate the third suspect.