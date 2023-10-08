Senate Special Select Committee to begin public hearings in November

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 5, 2023

It was announced via a press release yesterday that the Senate Special Select Committee (SSSC) had held its fourth meeting on Tuesday, October 3rd, at the Committee Room of the National Assembly, and that it would be holding public hearings starting at a yet unspecified date next month.

The press release was issued from the “Office of the Clerk”, National Assembly, and distributed by the Government of Belize Press Office.

At a special sitting of the Belize Senate on July 10, this year, NGO Senator Hon. Janelle Chanona’s Private Member’s Motion that there be a Senate Special Select Committee to investigate the genesis of the now infamous Portico Enterprises Limited Definitive Agreement in 2020, and why it was presented to the Cabinet on May 16th of this year, was passed unanimously.

It is only the third time in Belize’s parliamentary history that a Senate Special Select Committee has been appointed and formed. The first was in 2005 to investigate investment irregularities at the Social Security Board, and the second was in 2016 to investigate accusations of corruption and irregularities at the Belize Immigration Department stemming from a Belize Auditor General report.

The release informed that the SSSC had approved a six-month budget which has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance; had shortlisted attorneys interested in providing expert legal advice to the committee; had requested information documents and data from Cabinet Secretary Stuart Leslie, the Integrity Commission and BELTRAIDE; and had requested and received tenders from the respective media houses to provide broadcasting services.

Independent senators, Hon. Alvin Moses Benguche (Council of Churches), Hon. Kevin Herrera from the business sector, Hon. Luke Martinez (unions), will join Hon. Janelle Chanona (non-government organizations), who was elected the chair at the SSSC’s first meeting on August 15.

Senators Hon. Isabel Bennett and Hon. Bevington Cal will sit on the committee for the PUP representing the current administration, while Hon. Beverly Williams will represent the UDP, the current Opposition.