September 2023 prices 4.2% higher than 2022

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Oct. 27, 2023

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published by the Statistical Institute of Belize, consumer prices rose by 4.2% in September 2023 compared to the same month the previous year. The All-Items CPI stood at 116.7, up from 112 in September 2022, despite declining fuel prices.

Despite fuel and food prices being lower than last year, key contributors to the inflation spike were: ‘Restaurants and Accommodation,’ which recorded an inflation rate of 13.7%, due to increased prices for restaurant services and a surge in hotel accommodation rates.

Mirroring these increasing prices was an increase of 6% in the prices of goods in the Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance category, largely due to the higher prices of household and maintenance products and domestic services.

Health-related costs also went up by 7.5%, which is attributed to a rise in over-the-counter medication prices.

Other notable highlights included an overall increase of 11.7% in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages category, with a price increase of 12.7% being seen specifically in the food sub-category. Noteworthy spikes were observed in the prices of cereal products (11.7%), fresh vegetables (16.7%), dairy products (20.5%), meat products (7.7%), other food products (14.7%), fresh fruits (11.7%), and cooking oils (16.3%).

Under ‘Recreation, Sport, and Culture’, there was a 5.2% increase that was attributed to heightened pet food prices and nightclub entrance fees, while there was an increase of 4.3% in the ‘Personal Care and Services’ category, which was influenced by a rise in costs for personal hygiene products and grooming services.

Prices in the Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco, and Narcotics category also rose by 3.9% due to a rise in the cost of cigarette products.

Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ saw a slight 0.6% increase in prices, driven by a hike in home rental costs but balanced by a significant drop in liquified petroleum gas prices from $138.19 to $119.42 per 100-pound cylinder.

Under ‘Transport,’ fuel prices remained lower compared to the previous year. Specifically, the price per gallon of premium gasoline dropped from $16.89 to $14.50, diesel from $13.52 to $13.01, and regular gasoline from $13.54 to $13.20. Additionally, there was an overall price decline in this category of 4.4%, with reductions observed in some bus fares, taxi rates, and international airfares. However, new motor vehicle prices rose by 6.3%.

Among municipalities, Belmopan experienced the highest inflation rate at 7.8%, largely exceeding the national average. Conversely, Benque Viejo Del Carmen had the lowest rate at 2.2%.

Finally, in the short term, between August and September 2023, consumer prices edged up by 0.6%. The cumulative inflation rate for the first nine months of 2023 reached 4.5%.