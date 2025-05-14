Teachers’ raise could cost GoB $63 million

Area where the shooting occurred

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 12, 2025

Four persons were injured in a shooting in Blackman Eddy Village, Cayo District, during a Mother’s Day event at a local business establishment on Saturday, May 10, shortly before midnight.

According to police reports, sometime around 11:50 p.m. that Monday, the sound of gunshots was reportedly heard from outside the business, and it was later discovered that four persons had been wounded: 23-year-old Marleny Ho, a Belizean self-employed person; 38-year-old Derrick Gordon, a Belizean forklift operator; 36-year-old Ashley Vellos, a Belizean caretaker; and Rosalia Domingo, all from Frank’s Eddy Village.

All four persons were transported to the Western Regional Hospital. Three have been released, while one remains hospitalized in a stable condition.

Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, ACP Hilberto Romero said that no motive for the shooting has yet been determined, and no one has been detained. Police continue to investigate.