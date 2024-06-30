HelpAge Belize City holds Arts & Craft Expo

Photo: Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 26, 2024

Less than 24 hours after the new State of Emergency (SOE) was launched on Tuesday, June 25, for areas of the Belize and Cayo districts, shots were fired at the home of the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, in Belmopan.

Shortly before 9:00 o’clock. last night, Williams, who was on a flight to New York, received a distressing message from his son. His son, 22, who was inside their house, reported hearing gunshots aimed at their residence. Responding quickly to the alarming news, Williams immediately contacted the Belmopan police. The police immediately responded, and went to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

Scenes of Crime personnel were able to examine the house, and reviewed surveillance camera footage in addition to conducting interviews, all of which led them to apprehend a suspect, who has been identified as Threvane Thomas. Interestingly, Commissioner Williams confirmed not only that Thomas is known to police, but that his mother works as a cook at the Police Training Academy.

Thomas is reportedly also linked to individuals from Roaring Creek Village, an area where intense police measures had been taken earlier that day.

Surveillance footage revealed the suspect on a motorcycle, riding past the Williams home before stopping at a distance to fire several shots, an act Williams described as cowardly. In fact, unmoved by what is clearly a message being sent to the Commissioner by these gang affiliates, Williams said they messed with the wrong man.

“I guess someone just wants to send a statement, if they think that I am going to be perturbed or intimidated by their action,” he said. He confidently added that the attackers would not have dared to act if he had been at home.

Police have since recovered a .5 caliber pistol, believed to be the firearm used in the attack, and the motorcycle the suspect used. The gun has been sent to the National Forensic Service Ballistic Section for analysis to compare with the shell casings found at the scene. They are also conducting further investigations to identify another person of interest who may be connected to the scheme.

For now, however, Williams has issued instructions for the continuation of the investigation, and has taken steps to ensure his son’s safety. Despite the distressing situation, he commended his son’s bravery.

Williams, who is currently attending a conference, is expected to return home over the weekend. He remains determined, as the SOE measures continue to take effect.

“As the Commissioner of Police, I have a mandate, and my mandate is clear, which is to do all I can within my power to make sure that our people are safe. So, they can come and shoot a million times. That will not distract me from doing what I need to do. What I can say to them, is that they will be pursued no matter where they go. They will be caught, and they will be dealt with. It is something that I take very seriously, and we will act decisively, making sure that the perpetrators of this and other incidents are brought to justice,” he stated.

The Belmopan City Council has since issued a press release condemning the shooting at the Commissioner’s residence, and asking for continuous community vigilance. “The violent act is a grave offense against our community’s safety and well-being. We stand resolute in our commitment to ensuring the security of Belmopan and urge all residents to remain vigilant always,” it stated.