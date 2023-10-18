SIB hosts inaugural Data User Conference in Belize City

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 16, 2023

On Friday, October 13, the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB) hosted its inaugural Data User Conference at the Belize Institute of Management (BIM). This initiative was aimed at heightening awareness about the diverse statistics that the SIB generates.

The conference was a part of the activities organized for the 15th annual Caribbean Statistics Day, observed on October 15. This day is marked across the Caribbean to underscore the significance of statistics for informed decision-making, policy formulation, and monitoring progress toward development targets.

In recognition of the occasion, the SIB organized ‘Statistics Week’ from October 11 to 13, under the theme: “One Voice, One CARICOM, Everyone Counts”.

In line with this theme, the SIB unveiled an array of available data types, and emphasized the utilization of tools such as the Belize National Statistical System data portal and the REDATAM.

Javier Romero, SIB’s Communications and Marketing Officer, commented, “The Data User Conference was a first of its kind for the country of Belize. The conference was designed to offer a deeper understanding of the statistics by the SIB, which included the statistics produced on a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual basis. It also included a walk-through of the SIB website and its data portals.”

He added that the SIB’s mission is to foster a culture of statistics in Belize. “We are trying to increase the capacity of the National Statistical Office, and we are committed to producing quality, reliable, and timely statistical data that not only government agencies and international organizations can use, but also businesses, smaller non-governmental organizations, and even individuals can benefit from the data that is produced,” Romero stated.

The conference, which saw a diverse list of attendees from Atlantic Bank, the University of Belize, the Development Finance Corporation, the United Nations Development Programme, and the Ministry of Health, consisted of four insightful sessions.

Topics ranged from the services provided by the SIB, to Geology and Sharing, and the interplay of Geography in statistics, to Data Visualization. Pleased with the gathering of approximately 40 participants, Romero described the event as a “resounding success.”

Additionally, the SIB had organized an exhibition at the George Price Center on October 11, showcasing data from a range of agencies to give visitors a comprehensive view of the types of data that are available.

“It was targeted towards students, but the general public was invited to the event. Here they could view the different statistics by different government agencies, statutory bodies, and organizations,” added Romero.

Due to the success of this year’s event, the SIB plans to make it an annual exercise.