“Sleep it out” with the homeless

Sleep it out on the hard concrete outdoors for a night like the homeless on November 8

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 21, 2019– The Mental Health Association Welcome Resource Center, located on Tibruce Street, gives assistance and support to homeless people and those suffering from mental challenges, and is raising awareness about the struggles of these people, through the “sleep outdoor on the concrete, on cardboard” activity, which is in its second year.

The “Sleep-out” was first scheduled for October 12, but due to the rains, it was postponed, and the new date that was set for the activity is Friday, November 8. The sleep-out will be held at the Memorial Park.

The event was originally scheduled in commemoration of World Mental Health Day and Homeless Day, which were both observed on October 10.

The Mental Health Association said that the purpose of the activity, apart from raising awareness about the plight of homeless people, is to raise funds for the association’s Welcome Resource Center, which provides various services to the homeless.

There is a required donation of $10 per person, or $25 to get the official “Sleep it out” T-shirt. Security will be provided at the park during the event.