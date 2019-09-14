Soca Moca Mas Band wins Carnival Road March

Carnival Road March attended by thousands

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 11, 2019– The highly anticipated 2019 Carnival Road March was held in Belize City on Saturday afternoon, September 7, and it lived up to its hype. Thousands of people lined its designated route, from Caesar Ridge Road to the Marion Jones Sports Complex on Princess Margaret Drive, and 10 bands participated in one of the biggest events in the September celebrations, and in the country.

The bands did not fail to excite the crowd.

The revelers were elegant in their costumes and danced with confidence.

There were judging stations along the route of the parade, and the bands were judged based on established criteria, some of which included dance moves, the attractiveness of the costumes, and the sturdiness of the costumes.

In the end, the band with the most points wins the Carnival Road March, and there are monetary awards and bragging rights.

The champion of this year’s Carnival Road March is the spectacular Soca Moca Mas Band. Many agreed that Soca Moca is the Monarch of Carnival. 2nd place was Mother Nature’s Creations, who held their own and were also elegant, and Black Pearl Mas Band was declared 3rd place.

In the Junior Category, Soca Massive took 1st place, while 2nd place went to Collet Royal Revelers and Jump Street Posse took 3rd place.

In 2018, the champions were Titans Mas Band, while Soca Moca Mas Band, took 2nd place and Mother Nature’s Creation won 3rd place.

In the Junior Band Category, Collet Royal won 1st place, while Jump Street Posse took 2nd place. 3rd place was Soca Massive.