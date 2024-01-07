Solidarity! CWU/unions accuse SSB of “union busting”

Photo: Unions and inspectors outside SSB building protesting on Thursday

by Kristen Ku

BELMOPAN, Tues. Jan. 2, 2024, Thurs. Jan. 4, 2024

On Tuesday of this week, a peaceful protest took place today outside the Social Security Board (SSB) building in Belmopan, where a group of SSB inspectors who are members of the Christian Workers Union (CWU) expressed their discontent with the management practices within the SSB.

The union has accused the SSB of engaging in “union busting” tactics.

Leonora Flowers, president of the CWU, highlighted the union’s grievances in an interview with reporters.

The protest, she explained, was a response to what the CWU considers to be the SSB management’s breach of the terms of an agreement regarding employee transfers, specifically the rotation of inspectors.

The core issue stems from what the union is alleging to be special treatment that has been given to a specific employee — an SSB inspector who, according to Flowers, is not a union member.

That inspector has reportedly been stationed in one location for an unusual nine years, which is a considerable deviation from the SSB’s standard three-year rotation policy for inspectors.

The CWU views this as a clear case of union busting, as it seemingly favors a non-union employee over those who form part of the union.

“The person we are talking about getting the special treatment is not a union member. So, it goes without saying that our members would believe it’s union-busting. If you can’t mete the same kind of justice to everyone, then our members are at a loss, so it is union-busting. Some may say no, but we believe that it is; the facts will show,” explained Flowers.

A recent meeting with the CEO of the SSB allowed the union members to express their concerns and seek a resolution. While no ultimatum was given, the union said it expected the SSB to make a fair decision in line with the Act governing the board.

The CWU remained firm in its stance, but said it had not yet revealed its next steps. “We will not show our hands. We know what we have at our disposal. Our members are firm about this. They have given us a clear directive, and we will continue to take a stand on their behalf,” asserted Flowers.

The three-year transfer rotation policy, a practice in place since the inception of the SSB some 42 years ago, is typically implemented with ample notice to allow for family relocations during the summer.

However, in this particular case, the transfer notice for the employee in question was abruptly rescinded, leading to the current tensions.

The CWU had emphasized that it would not approach this individual, as its focus is on the broader issue of fair treatment for all employees, regardless of union affiliation.

Fast forward to 2 days later, and today the situation at the Social Security Board (SSB) has escalated significantly. But despite the Christian Workers Union’s (CWU) “no work day” on January 2 and a subsequent “go slow” approach on January 3, the SSB has been unresponsive to their demands.

Today, January 4, the CWU, backed by support from multiple unions including the National Trade Union Congress of Belize (NTUCB) and the Public Service Union (PSU), organized a protest outside the SSB building, at all branches throughout the country.

In Belmopan, President Flowers once again expressed her frustration. “The transfer issue is a live one and will not go away until and unless social security recognizes, the management recognizes, that they made a mistake. I will put the word mistake. They will say it’s a strategy, but we don’t buy that. The members are not settling down for this one,” she stated.

When asked about the necessity of the protest, Flowers lamented the lack of a favorable response from the SSB, citing a dismissive attitude towards their concerns. “Instead, we got a letter, four pages, that the CEO extended her, I would call it, grief, to say that we disrespected her, instead of looking at what is the issue,” she added.

Flowers also shared her satisfaction with the solidarity shown by other unions. “It has been a long time that we’re saying to all our units, ‘Today for me, tomorrow for you,’ just like the Creole saying goes,” she remarked.

In terms of future actions, Flowers mentioned a conciliation meeting with the Labour Department set for Friday, January 5, in hopes of resolving the situation.

Dean Flowers, President of the Public Service Union, also spoke passionately at the protest. “You must show up every time, and you must show up in numbers,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the prevalence of biased transfer processes across government agencies, he urged the incorporation of fairer practices into the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“Equality is something that is guaranteed in our Constitution, and so we have to stand up and defend that. I want you to know that the public sector unions stand with you,” Flowers added, “and in like manner, when it is the DFC, the PSU, the cane farmers, the stevedores, I ask that you all take the time out to show that support and show that solidarity.”