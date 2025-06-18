Police go to “charm school” to improve handling of mental patients

28.3 C
Son kills father during dog dispute

By Deshan Swasey

Daniel Salazar, deceased

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. June 16, 2025

A man was killed by his son over the weekend in San Pedro Town while the two men were having an argument over a dog.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 14, around 3:30 p.m., when the father, Rubio Salazar, got into an altercation with his son, Daniel Salazar, in the San Mateo area of the island.

During the argument, the father reportedly struck his son, Daniel with a stick, and Daniel, in a fit of rage, retaliated by inflicting a chop wound to his father’s upper body and head with a machete, which proved to be fatal.

While police are still investigating the incident, reports are indicating that Daniel is the owner of a pit bull which had begun attacking his father’s dogs.

After the incident occurred, Daniel was detained and displayed a wound to the temple for which he sought medical attention.

Daniel Salazar has yet to be charged.

