Sports highlights from P.G.

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Mon. Dec. 3, 2018– The Normalizing Committee started its first Senior Amateur Tournament on Sunday, December 2, at the Victor Sanchez Football Stadium.

The results of the games are as follows:

In the first game, TCC defeated Silver Creek, 4 to 1. Scoring for TCC were F. Polonio with 2 goals, and 1 goal apiece by J. Chavarria and I. Noralez. R. Coh scored for Silver Creek.

In the second game, Indianville and Mavericks drew, 1 to 1. A. Logan scored for Mavericks, and Julian Cabral scored for Indianville.

In the final game, Estrellas defeated Jahroots, 4 to nil. Scoring for Estrellas were Claver C. Genus with 2 goals, and 1 goal apiece by E. Lemur and Z. Hines.

The Normalizing Committee encourages individuals who are interested in becoming referees for its upcoming tournament to contact Mr. Vicente Bolon for additional information.

The committee invites all team managers to a very important meeting this Friday, December 7, at the Victor Sanchez Football Stadium, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the bylaws and to chart the way forward for football in our district.