Sports highlights from PG

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Thurs. Nov. 29, 2018

Dominoes

The PG Dominoes Competition playoff games begin this weekend as follows:

On Friday, November 30, at 7:00 p.m. – Police vs Hard Knocks, happening at University of Hard Knocks; and finally on Saturday, December 1, at 7:00 p.m., Cemetery vs Green Fence, happening at Green Fence Bar.

Football

The Normalizing Committee (of Toledo Football Association) kicks off its first Senior Amateur Tournament on Sunday, December 2, at the Victor Sanchez Football Stadium, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Teams that have registered so far are: Columbia FC, Estrellas FC, Indianville FC, Jahroots FC, Mavericks FC, Silver Creek FC, Toledo Ambassadors FC, and TCC FC. Other interested teams are encouraged to register. Members of the football populace are asked to assist in joining a committee of the tournament.

Additional information can be received from Chairman, Mr. Allen Genus, or members: Mr. Eugene Benguche, Mr. Donald Craig, Mr. Santos Garcia and Mr. Phillip Jacobs.

The Normalizing Committee encourages individuals who are interested in becoming referees for its upcoming tournament to contact Mr. Vicente Bolon for additional information.

Basketball

The Toledo Basketball Association invites players, captains, managers and fans to its local tournament which will tip off in December. This tournament will be to select players to participate in national tournaments. For additional information, contact Mr. Eugene Benguche at 628-4971 or at [email protected]