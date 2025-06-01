NEMO and media prepare for Hurricane Season

SJC valedictorian – Arling Josue Enamorado

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 29, 2025

St. John’s College University, established in 2023 as the only Jesuit University outside the United States, celebrated its first class of 36 Bachelor’s degree graduates at the Belize City Civic Center on Wednesday morning, May 28.

It was a historic milestone for St. John’s College with the graduation of its first-ever University class, but the day’s celebration spanned generations and divisions, as it included the graduation of some 596 students from across the institution – 423 SJC Junior College graduates; 137 SJC High School graduates; and the 36 SJC University graduates.

SJC-University president Mirtha Peralta PhD

It was a proud moment for St. John’s College president Mirtha Peralta, PhD, who pioneered in taking St. John’s Junior College to the next level as a full-fledged University, in the firm belief that a quality education should be a right, not a privilege. The university offers Belizean students the chance to earn their Bachelor’s Degree from a Jesuit institution here at home.

Speaking to the graduating class, President Mirtha Peralta rightly said, “You are the bearers of a legacy—a legacy that began over 138 years ago when St. John’s College opened its doors to the youth of Belize. Your achievement today is not only a personal triumph; it is a continuation of that enduring mission to serve Belize and the world.”

Peralta became the college’s first woman president in November 2015, and her policy of equity and inclusion has inspired her students to become young men and women for service to others. “We have always believed that our role in education is not just about academic excellence, but about helping young Belizeans become greater human beings,” said Dr. Peralta.

Jesuit superior – Rev. Brian Christopher

The SJC University offers Bachelor degree programs in Management, Computer Science, Criminology and Forensic Science, and Psychology. It also offers a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management in partnership with John Carroll University in Ohio; and partnered with Boston College, Massachusetts to offer a Nursing program to train more healthcare professionals in Belize. In addition, the SJC University offers the only collegiate level music program in Belize, in partnership with Loyola University of New Orleans.

The historic first 36 St. John’s College University graduates include: Ceslyn Baide, Tyrell Casimiro, Lea Chan, Brian Cruz, Terrel Davis, Leandra Fabro, Mia Gill, Jahne Gladden, Shevonne Welch Baizar, Bernice Pandy, Orieon Hoy, Leonie Longsworth, Alani Smith and Genica Neal – who achieved Bachelor Degrees in Management. Eight more achieved Bachelor Degrees in Computer Science – Luis Choc, Luis Burgos, David Guerra, Carlos Izaguirre Murcia, Edward Nicasio, Kaden Obando, Tyler Rodriguez and Lynessia Williams. Another seven achieved Bachelor Degrees in Criminology and Forensic Science – Zimari Ariola, Kieron Bardalez, Sherwin Flowers, Jaiya Neal, Toni Noralez, Antonio Patnett and Kiela Talango. Seven more majored in Psychology – Ana Garcia, Robert August, Keeron Bernardez, Kaydie Brown, Jackeline Perez, Hannah Bissett Moore and Nia Sanchez.

St. John’s College High School

As regards the foundational St. John’s College High School, it was the only Jesuit institution in Central America offering instruction in English when it was established in 1887, and its graduating classes have grown from just 23 in 1928, to 66 in 1974, to 137 high school graduates who received their diplomas at the Belize City Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The high school honored its top 3 students who achieved the highest grade-point average in their senior year: valedictorian Arling Josue Enamorado; salutatorian Joel Gutierrez, Jr.; and Joel St. Bernard who gave the vote of thanks. Enamorado, a Business major, also received the Pedro Miguel Espat Memorial Award, a $4,000 scholarship to continue his studies at the tertiary level. A number of other students were recognized for excellence in academics, service, athletics, leadership, etc. The 137 high school graduates included 60 Business students, 36 computer science majors, 28 science students, and 13 who majored in the arts.

Born to Josue and Lucy Enamorado in 2007, Arling thanked his parents and those of his classmates whom he hailed as their true MVPs, for their support and sacrifices which made their sons’ accomplishments possible. “It’s only the beginning. Life ahead won’t be easy,” Arling admitted in his valedictory speech. “There will be setbacks and failures. But remember this: It’s the hard moments that bring out our best. Every challenge we face is a chance to rise. So, don’t be afraid to dream big, to try again when you fail, and to stand tall when life tries to knock you down. Carry forward the lessons etched in our high school years, and I speak not merely of mathematical formulas or essay structures, but the truly formative ones: how to lead with respect, how to embrace responsibility, and how to hold your head high with pride.”

St. John’s College Junior College

St. John’s Junior College (6th Form) was established in 1952 and has also grown by leaps and bounds from 66 graduates receiving Associate Degrees in 1976, to celebrate its largest graduating class ever, as 423 students received their Associate degrees along with the University graduates in the morning. The commencement exercise recognized 5 SJC Junior College graduates who have earned Jesuit scholarships to continue their studies abroad – Kaisha Brannon, Isabel Cocom, Chloe Jones, Gysa Moguel and Davina Sosa. Khya Flowers won the President’s Scholarship, worth $20,000, to pursue her studies in Psychology at SJC University. Three Associate Degree students – Tyla Coy, Dorla Kal and Jenellie Choco – each received $20,000 scholarships to further their studies in Nursing at SJC University. Tyla received the Alistair King Scholarship, sponsored by the King Family; Dorla got the Matron Shirley Mahung Scholarship, sponsored by SAM’s Ltd.; and Jenellie received the Antonia & William D. Labriel Scholarship, sponsored by the Labriel Family. Abner Tun won the first Captain Howell Grange scholarship, sponsored by Tropic Air, to pursue further studies in aviation.