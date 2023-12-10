St. Joseph R.C. School shines in Maya Forest Storytelling win

Photo: St Joseph RC School – Maya Forest Corridor Storytelling Competition 2023 CHAMPIONS

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 7, 2023

The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Maya Forest Corridor Storytelling Competition reached its grand finale at the Mexican Cultural Institute of Belize today, with primary school students from the buffer communities of the Maya Forest Corridor (MFC) coming together to address pressing environmental issues through creative expression.

Students from six primary schools participated, including Belize Rural Primary in Double Head Cabbage, Hattieville Seventh Day Adventist, St. Agnes Anglican in La Democracia, Hattieville Government Primary, Hattieville Pilgrim Fellowship, and St. Joseph Roman Catholic Primary in Cotton Tree Village, each bringing a unique perspective to the stage.

The competition, spanning two weeks, challenged students to highlight problems within the Maya Forest Corridor (MFC) and propose at least one solution, covering topics like sustainable forest management, biodiversity, and fire management.

After the rigorous competition, which saw performances ranging from poetry to dance, critiqued by a panel of judges, St. Joseph R.C. School from Cotton Tree emerged as the champions, claiming the esteemed title of “MFC Storytelling Competition Champion 2023.” They were closely followed by Belize Rural Primary School from Double Head Cabbage in second place, and Pilgrim Fellowship from Hattieville which secured the third spot.

Desiree Arzu, Communications Coordinator at WCS Belize Program, shared the vision behind the event. “We decided to have this competition for that same reason, where they can research about what are some of the problems that are happening in the forest corridor; but not just end there, tell us what do you think are some of the solutions,” Arzu said.

The event was not only a celebration of awareness, but also a ceremony to award creativity and critical thinking. The first-place winners were awarded tablets and goody bags, while their school received a projector and a plaque.

Outstanding teachers won an overnight stay, contributing to a culture of appreciation for educators who inspire environmental stewardship.

Arihanna Dawson of Pilgrim Fellowship in Hattieville was recognized as the Outstanding Student, while Mr. and Mrs. Francisco from St. Joseph R.C., and Mrs. Ardeth McFadzean Kelly along with Mrs. Kay Smith from Belize Rural Primary, were honored as Outstanding Teachers.

Kenrick Francisco, a Standard 6 teacher at St. Joseph Roman Catholic School, highlighted the importance of such initiatives. “It is an excellent platform that gives them [students] an opportunity to express themselves and to empower them to be advocates of change,” Francisco remarked, reflecting on the experience for the students.

Students Kamiyah Hyde and Briana Garcia, both standard 6 students from St. Joseph R.C. School, voiced their excitement for their participation, noting their desire to educate and inspire positive impacts regarding the MFC, and stressing the significance of preserving such a critical environment.

“I wanted people to know more about the Maya Forest Corridor,” Hyde said. “We are humans and we must protect it because it’s very important in our lives,” Garcia added.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates of participation and cleaning products to all participating schools.