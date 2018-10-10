Stann Creek FA First Division Cup 2018 Week 2 results

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Sun. Oct. 7, 2018– The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) First Division Cup 2018 was undeterred by the weekend weather, and completed its schedule of games on Friday and Sunday at the Carl Ramos Stadium.

In the opener on Friday night, Pomona Warriors won, 4-2, over Silk Grass SG Ballers. Pomona got a goal apiece from Darwin Logan (25’), Harrison “Cafu” Roches, Sr. (35’), Corey Haynes (49’) and Eluvigez Andrews (63’); while Kenyon Lewis (11’ & 39’) scored both goals for Silk Grass. And in the nightcap, it was Sarawee Strikers with the 3-1 victory over Seine Bight Warriors. Ramon Olmedo struck twice (19’ & 66’) and Wasani Flores (81’) got the other goal for Sarawee, while Seine Bight’s lone goal was by Kenyon Martinez (77’).

Game 1 on Sunday afternoon saw Pomona Strikers with the 3-2 win over South Side Warriors. Pomona got 2 goals from Tyler Peters (50’ & 80’) and the other from Arcenio Castellanos (70’), while South Side got 1 each from Leston Garcia (41’) and Monell Noralez (64’). And in game 2, Sampson Proper Fix and Pomona Impacts played to a 3-3 stalemate. Shaking the net for Sampson Proper Fix were Alton Carr (18’), Carlos Lino (30’) and Izon Gill (45’); while Leonardo Valdez (4’), Jose Sagastume (54’) and Ryan Gregoria (87’) scored for Pomona Impacts.

Upcoming Week 3 schedule:

Friday, October 12

6:30 p.m. – Pomona Strikers vs Seine Bight Warriors

8:30 p.m. – Hopkins Ibayani vs Sarawee Strikers