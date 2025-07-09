Galen hosts National Disaster Risk Management Research Forum

Evadnie and Luke Jones

Street code violated; mother and disabled son killed

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 7, 2025

A mother and her disabled son were savagely murdered in Belize City sometime on Friday night, July 4, and their motionless bodies were not found until after midday the following day.

The deceased, 69-year-old Evadnie Jones, and 46-year-old Luke Jones, both of Cedar Street, were found dead inside their property.

Home of the deceased

On the date above, gunshots were heard in the area around 7:30 p.m., which drove authorities to show their presence in the region; however, nothing was found when they searched the area, and they left.

Their bodies were found inside the yard the next day by neighbors who alerted the police.

“Our investigation has revealed that it may have been a result of escalating gang tension within rival groups. We have also discovered that it may have also stemmed from a social media live in which one member of a certain group issued threats and taunts to another rival group member, which subsequently escalated when two family members of that person who were doing a threat, were shot and killed,” said Dr. Richard Rosado, Commissioner of Police.

Those threats that ComPol Dr. Rosado referred to were made by Patrick “Pato” Jones of the Taylor’s Alley Gang, who had gone live multiple times issuing threats to his enemies.

“We were monitoring the tension due to the escalating exchange on social media, and our GI3 personnel and our special branch personnel were monitoring the situation before it escalated rather quickly. He went live, and it was shared by many organizations and individuals, which sparked a violent confrontation. As we went to take it down, somebody else posted it, so we recognized that, but we were monitoring it from the onset,” he said.

“We recognize that promoting, engaging, or distributing provocative content that incites violence provides fuel for the violence, and as individuals, as organizations, we must be responsible in what we share with the media,” continued ComPol Dr. Rosado.

In the wake of the deaths of his mother and his brother, Pato Jones continued delivering threats to said rivaling gang members who may have orchestrated the fatal shooting. Additional reports noted that Evadnie Jones had nephews who are also affiliated with street factions within Belize City, which may spark a gang feud retaliation.

“The Leadership Intervention Unit, of course, is not only reactive; we’re proactive, and the interventions are long-term. So, there’s a constant presence within this community as it relates to engaging them with intervention; meaning, we visit to check their energy, temperature, whether it’s mediation sessions, and to ensure that there’s no other act of violent crimes that will escalate or add to what is already on the fire,” said Andrew Dawson, Acting Director of the Leadership Intervention Unit (LIU).

“There is a certain instance where we can’t stop all of these crimes from occurring. But LIU continues its part, as the police department continues to make convictions and arrests. LIU maintains its presence and tries to ensure that these individuals are constantly engaged, so that we can create dialogue and seek peace within these communities. I don’t think we’re at a point of no return … I believe that if that were the case, then we would be living in a sad Belize; which, we’re not happy, but we’re not as sad yet. I do believe that these guys understand that there’s boundaries; there are lines you don’t cross, right? And I know that these persons within these communities are as upset as we are. You know that we don’t touch mothers, and innocent people on a whole. You know that in itself is a crime against humanity,” Dawson added.

Authorities are seeking two men for this double murder.