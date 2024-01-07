Sugar is sweet again!!

Photo: Cane farmers’ roadblock at Mile 66.5 on the Philip Goldson Highway

From Roadblock to Compromise

BSCFA cañeros reached boiling point this week, blocking the road at Mile 66.5 on the Philip Goldson Highway two days in a row. Late this evening, there was a breakthrough – a compromise reached between BSCFA and ASR/BSI

by Marco Lopez

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 4, 2024

Tensions were high, and riffs widening within Belize’s sugar belt. A roadblock staged by the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association’s (BSCFA) members on Tuesday and Wednesday caused the north to be on high alert and left traffic backed up on both sides of the Philip Goldson Highway from Mile 66 1/2. No update had been provided on the most recent proposal tabled by Prime Minister John Briceño to the country director of ASR/BSI, Mac MacLachlan on Wednesday, according to ASR/BSI representatives who hosted a press conference in the afternoon.

What seemed earlier in December 2023 to be indications of a promising start to the sugar milling season had turned into full-blown discord, following the failed negotiations PM Briceño attempted to broker at the tail end of the year. He had traveled out of the country with intent to pay a visit to the pontiff, Pope Francis, but returned to Belize on Wednesday to address the flammable situation. His administration was now tasked with the job of restoring some degree of calm and resolving the now-festering rupture in the relations between the largest sugar cane farmers association, and its miller, ASR/BSI.

BSCFA emergency meetings and roadblocks

Two resolutions were agreed upon at an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, January 2, by the BSCFA membership at the Sugar Industry Research and Development Institute (SIRDI) compound in Buena Vista, Corozal. Those were to call on the government to play a role in convincing BSI to close its gates until this current issue is resolved, and to request a rollover of the current expired contract for one year, to allow BSCFA members to begin delivering their produce.

Negotiations fell through in December 2023 after BSI tabled a fourth addendum to the same contract they had presented to the association in 2021. This addendum, according to the BSCFA, included a three-year term and additional fees for terminal and throughput costs. Needless to say, it was rejected by the association. According to Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Jose Mai, who was engaged in the failed round of negotiations, the BSCFA “conceded a lot.”

“Essentially, we were stuck with two additional clauses that BSI wanted to put on the new agreement. The farmers said, ‘Listen, if you remove those, then we can roll.’ BSI wanted 4 years; the farmers agreed to two, and one rollover year. The farmers removed Tate and Lyle from the agreement because BSI said, ‘No, that can’t be there.’ So, I think the farmers have conceded a lot,” Mai said.

During ASR/BSI’s press conference earlier today, Shawn Chavarria, Director of Finance at ASR/BSI, posited that the fees the BSCFA are referring to as “new” were presented to the association and all other stakeholders upon the transition of sugar-loading operations to the Port of Big Creek.

“As part of that investment, there would have been a throughput fee that would be paid to the Port of Big Creek, and the throughput fee is a cost that you have to pay the port to ship raw sugar and molasses via that port. It was a different arrangement from what we had with the Port of Belize City,” Chavarria said.

He insisted that the transition to the Port of Big Creek has resulted in significant cost savings for the industry, making it fair to have throughput and terminal fee costs shared between farmers and the mill, adding that the price of sugar cane has increased due to the investment at Big Creek.

Alfredo Ortega, Chairman of the BSCFA Committee of Management, stated that the situation in Buena Vista escalated because farmers continually felt as if their points of negotiations had been disregarded, despite the association making concessions.

“We, the BSCFA, have been pushed to make certain changes to our agreement with BSI; and at the end of the day, they always reject what we bring to the table. So, this has brought us to this situation now, and this is where we are now, waiting for a response,” he said.

These comments were made on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the cane farmers again blocked the road in front of the SIRDI building in Buena Vista. This time, they were even more riled up, at one point cornering Minister Mai, preventing him from getting into his vehicle.

“Somebody has to bend. Something has to give in. The farmers are tired. The farmers are frustrated, they want to deliver their cane, so we must come to a resolution. So, we are going to meet the Prime Minister right now and tell him that this is a serious matter that needs to be addressed now,” Hon. Mai said to farmers.

PM Briceño returned to the country at about 1:00 p.m. yesterday, Wednesday, and went immediately on the ground to begin the work of quelling the issue. In an interview with 7News, he said,” “I think it’s a very important issue. I must say that I’m disappointed that it was not resolved. On Friday night I thought that we had an agreement. And it was Saturday, when I was already leaving on the plane, that I found out that there were several other issues that came up.”

The blockade of the highway on Tuesday went on until about 6:30 p.m. When the mid-day deadline elapsed on Wednesday, the cane farmers blocked the road once again at 1:00 p.m. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr. Richard Rosado endeavored to convince the farmers to clear the road in the afternoon, but his attempts were unsuccessful.

“We are working with the cane farmers. We are working with you guys. If you notice, we are more tolerant than anything. Back then, we would have used brute force. We are working with you; you have our support; but all we ask, allow the negotiation to continue,” Rosado said.

No outbreaks of violence were reported up to the moment the roadblock was cleared on both days.

According to Minister Mai, he was headed to a meeting with PM Briceño at the Yo Creek Agricultural Station. No results of that meeting had been made public up to this afternoon.

Divide and Conquer

ASR/BSI had offered BSCFA farmers to individually deliver cane under the same conditions of the expired commercial agreement.

“So, they (BSCFA) are saying that, since BSI has made that offer to BSCFA farmers, why don’t they just formalize it and do it for BSCFA? Well, the farmers contend that it is clearly an attempt to try to weaken the association, disintegrate it, and the association will probably break up,” Minister Mai said on Tuesday.

The BSCFA was once representative of most of the sugar cane farmers of the north, before a split in its membership and the formation of three other associations. These three associations — the Progressive Sugar Cane Producers Association, the Corozal Sugar Cane Producers Association, and the Northern Sugarcane Growers Association — released a joint statement touting what they referred to as a “valid commercial agreement” that they had reached with ASR/BSI since 2021, adding “we were ready to start delivering since December 15, 2023.”

The release stated that they had foregone the set start date for sugar deliveries, given the ongoing deliberations with BSCFA and the mill – agreeing to start on December 28, 2023.

“We strongly condemn the actions of BSCFA to block the Philip Goldson Highway at Buena Vista, which prevents our farmers from their constitutional right to deliver their produce to the mill,” the release stated.

Ortega, during his interview, said that the purpose of the roadblock was to send a message that the BSCFA demands that no sugarcane be delivered to the mill until an agreement with their association, which represents 60% of cane farmers, was reached.

This hardline stance also affected commuters, who were stuck on the road for hours. An ADO bus from Mexico was unable to continue its journey to Belize City, and in pleading with BSCFA members to remove the roadblock on Tuesday, Minister Mai went as far as sharing that a sick person from Belize was trying to head in the opposite direction, to Merida.

The BSCFA members did not budge.

According to the mill’s public relations officer, William Neal, the move to open deliveries even to BSCFA members was not an attempt to disenfranchise the association, despite Minister Mai’s characterization of the move as one to purposefully weaken the BSCFA.

“Even though we may be accused of union busting and all of that, delivering your cane does not remove you from the association; and also, farmers have a right to choose at the end of the day, and the same way the other association members are choosing to deliver, BSI also has a right to accept cane,” Neal said.

About 7,000 tons of cane have been delivered daily since the start of the crop on December 28, 2023, ASR/BSI representatives note. About 300 tons are currently being delivered by BSCFA members.

Last night, the CEO of BSCFA, Oscar Alonzo, had words for PM Briceño:

“We are disappointed in the response of our Prime Minister. We are a sovereign country. We have a sovereign leader. How can an international company dictate to a sovereign leader? We are talking about a sovereign leader seeing the plight of more than 40,000 people who depend on this industry; but, because the multinational wants this agreement this way, and only that way, we have to swallow it totally.

“We just want the nation to understand, we are not fighting just for fighting sake. This is our livelihood that we are protecting. We are ensuring that we are getting what we deserve, and being treated fairly,” CEO Alonzo said.

While the roadblock caused two days of inconvenience to cane farmers and the public alike, the figurative roadblocks that the BSCFA and ASR/BSI had faced in finding consensus on an agreement seemed ominously bound to continue to hinder the nation’s vital sugar industry from getting in gear and achieving the modernization it desperately needs. The governing PUP administration’s mantra of “everybody fi win” was enduring its most defining test in this most difficult standoff between the biggest and most muscular union of workers/farmers and the giant American conglomerate determined to play by their capitalist handbook, with PM Briceño’s leadership and diplomatic skills tested as never before.

BSCFA and ASR/BSI reach a compromise.

Late this evening, Minister of Agriculture, Jose Mai cautiously announced that a compromise was reached between ASR/BSI and the BSCFA.

“We did arrive at what we believe is a working agreement for the farmers,” Mai said, without disclosing the details of the agreement. Following the meeting, the BSCFA executive returned to the SIRDI compound to brief its membership on the agreement, and to get its blessing. The membership agreed to the compromise.

These include a two-year term with no rollover year, the initiation of the Commission of Inquiry 30 days after the signing of the agreement, initiating a comparative analysis of shipping bulk sugar from Big Creek and from Port of Belize Ltd., and the approach of Tate and Lyle for the recovery of Fairtrade Premium. If the latter is unsuccessful, compensation from the Government in the form of 1-million-dollars-worth of fertilizer will be afforded to the members of the BSCFA.

“I believe both sides may not be happy, but they are satisfied,” Mai shared in his remarks this evening.

These negotiations were spearheaded by a team led by PM Briceño.

“I must give credit to the Prime Minister, who today was extremely convincing to both sides,” Mai commented, going on to thank the technical team within his ministry and the leadership of the BSCFA.