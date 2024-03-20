Suspected remains of missing man found

Photo: Glenford Davis, missing

by Charles Gladden

BURRELL BOOM, Belize District, Mon. Mar. 18, 2024

A set of skeletal remains was found in the Rockstone Pond area on Saturday evening, March 16, and unconfirmed reports have indicated that it belonged to an individual who went missing for close to three months.

Information indicated that sometime after 5:00 p.m., police acted on a tip received of skeletal remains found 75 yards off a feeder road, and when examining the remains, it was revealed that it still had several pieces of clothing on it – and there was a pair of rubber boots and a hat near the skeleton.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Officer Commanding the Police Department’s Eastern Division, said that the remains were taken to the forensic laboratory where it awaits a post-mortem examination. He added that they had received a missing person report from that area, and are focusing their search on that and surrounding areas.

There is no confirmation of the identity of the remains yet; however, reports suggest that the remains belong to 46-year-old Glenford Davis, a farmer of Rockstone Pond Village, Belize District, who was last seen on December 21, 2023.

ACP Romero noted that several persons have been detained, and the case will be treated as a death investigation. After the results of the post-mortem examination, it will be determined whether the investigation will be upgraded to a murder investigation.