Suspected scraps of Felina James’ car found

STEADFAST COMMUNITY, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Oct. 25, 2018– Fragments of the red Kia Sorrento that is suspected to have belonged to Felina James, 37, who was missing for 7 days before her body was found, has been located. Although James’s body was found half-naked on the Coastal Road, her car might have somehow ended up in the Steadfast Community at Mile 17 on the Hummingbird Highway.

The vehicle was found Tuesday, October 23, around 10 a.m. at a mechanic shop; however, it had been reduced to scrap. According to police, they found the car already dismantled and burned. The only parts that could have been salvaged were the four doors and a part of the front of the vehicle.

The police also said that in order for them to know if the car indeed belonged to James, they would need to bring the remaining parts to Belize City and enlist the assistance of the Customs Department in order to retrieve the VIN number of the vehicle.

One man from the Steadfast Community, the owner of the mechanic shop, was held for questioning, but has already been released. He also told police the alias of the man who had brought the car in. Police are now searching for this man.

James, who was a mother of two, was found dead with a large cut in the back of the neck. She took her kids to a babysitter on October 11 and went to her home in Sarteneja to pick up some items. It was on her way back to Belize City, to which she was in the process of moving, that she was killed.

James’ firearm is unaccounted for, and police still don’t have a definite motive for her murder.