Table Tennis – 2018 brothers HABET Team League concludes

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 26, 2018– The 2018 Annual brothers HABET Team League came to an end yesterday after two weeks of competition.

This year, the event took on a different competition format in which all divisions played a round robin format, with a playoff for the winner of each division at the end.

A total of 14 teams took part in the competition this year. 1st Division had 5 teams; 2nd Division had 6 teams; and 3rd Division had 3 teams, comprising of both male and female players.

In the end, the results were as follows:

1st Division: 1st – Team Brrrr; 2nd – Team Rasanter; 3rd – Team Phoenix.

2nd Division: 1st – Team Crushers; 2nd – Team SJC Warriors; 3rd – Team SJC Wildcats.

3rd Division: 1st – Team Magic Charms; 2nd – Team Killer Whale.

Trophies were awarded to the top 3 finishers in each division, except for the 3rd Division, where the remainder of the team in that division defaulted, or were no-show, on the final day.

Mr. Carlo Habet, General Manager for brothers HABET, presented the trophies to the winners, and congratulated all participants and parents for their support. He also commended the Belize Table Tennis Association (BTTA) on a good event, and promised to continue and support this event again next year.

Congratulations go out to all the winners and a big THANK YOU to our sponsor, participants, parents and organizing committee for making this year’s event another successful tournament.

The next event for the BTTA on the 2018 calendar is the BNE National Championships, which is scheduled for this coming weekend…

– press release –