Taco prices to increase! Soon to be 2 “fi dalla” at Dave’s

By Deshan Swasey

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 25, 2023

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the weekday morning-rush to work and school, Belizeans across the country prioritize heading to the nearest taco stand for the quickest, most convenient, and cheapest breakfast. However, this staple and economical meal may also be falling victim to the world-wide surge in commodity prices.

For as far back as anyone can remember, corn chicken tacos have had the fixed price of 3 tacos for $1.00, but as of recently, one of Belize City’s most popular taco joints, Dave’s, has announced that come October 1st, prices for tacos would be two for $1.00.

Their reason? Well, almost everything has increased, the cost of living has gone up and they had no other choice.

Since then, the talk amongst taco vendors throughout the country is whether or not they too will increase their prices. We spoke with a well-known taco vendor in San Ignacio, who is normally located in front of Sacred Heart College, to ask her about her taco prices.

According to her, the idea has already been in discussion between her and some fellow vendors; however, in her opinion, there should be some sort of tacos vendor committee that would make sure all vendors are on the same page.

But while she has not increased her prices as yet, other changes have begun to take place. She says that before all this news, customers would have the freedom to choose what garnish they wanted inside their tacos apart from the chicken, such as cabbage and onions, or both. However, now she only allows for one garnish, and has even cut down on the portion of chicken she includes inside, especially following the recent increase in poultry prices.

Our conversation led me to another seasoned vendor in the Belama area of Belize City, who shared her dilemma over the price adjustment. Despite the soaring costs of ingredients, from corn tortillas to vegetables, and the butane for cooking, she has refrained from passing on the burden to her customers. Understanding the economic strain on her clientele, she has been absorbing the increased costs, although with a heavy heart.

She also mentioned the ripple effect on her natural juice sales, with every component from fruits to sugar seeing a price surge. “Everything is expensive and the truth is, there isn’t much of a profit at the end of the day,” she lamented.

As each day starts, it’s unclear how long the old three tacos for a dollar deal will last. For now, getting that extra taco for the same price reminds people of easier times and gives hope for better financial days ahead.

