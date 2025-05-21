Criminal records go online

Brandon Tillett, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 16, 2025

A Belizean taxi driver has been charged for allegedly raping a Belize City female passenger on Sunday, May 11.

The victim reported to police that around 8:00 a.m. on that Sunday morning, she entered the vehicle of a known taxi driver, 30-year-old Brandon Tillett, after she had completed a work shift. Instead of taking her to her destination, however, the driver took her to his residence, where he allegedly forcefully had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The victim reported the matter to police and identified her attacker as Tillett, whom she had regularly used for transportation after work.

On Thursday, May 15, police arrested and charged the 30-year-old Belizean taxi driver for the crime of rape.