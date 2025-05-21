28.9 C
Belize City
Thursday, May 22, 2025

Criminal records go online

by Charles Gladden BELMOPAN, Fri. May 16, 2025 The...

GoB’s Boledo revenue exceeds expectations

by Charles Gladden BELMOPAN, Tues. May 13, 2025The...

Teachers’ raise could cost GoB $63 million

John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize by Charles...

Taxi driver charged with rape

GeneralTaxi driver charged with rape
By Deshan Swasey

Brandon Tillett, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 16, 2025

A Belizean taxi driver has been charged for allegedly raping a Belize City female passenger on Sunday, May 11.

The victim reported to police that around 8:00 a.m. on that Sunday morning, she entered the vehicle of a known taxi driver, 30-year-old Brandon Tillett, after she had completed a work shift. Instead of taking her to her destination, however, the driver took her to his residence, where he allegedly forcefully had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The victim reported the matter to police and identified her attacker as Tillett, whom she had regularly used for transportation after work.

On Thursday, May 15, police arrested and charged the 30-year-old Belizean taxi driver for the crime of rape.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.