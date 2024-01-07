Taxi driver killed in RTA

Photo: Sydney Collins, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY. Thurs. Jan. 4, 2024

A single-vehicular traffic accident that occurred between Miles 23 and 24 on the George Price Highway on Wednesday, January 3, has left a Belizean tour guide dead and multiple tourists escaping death but likely scarred for life by the experience.

According to reports, at around 12:40 p.m. Sydney Collins, 61, a taxi driver of the Jane Usher area in Belize City, was driving his SUV taxi on the highway in the direction from Belmopan to Belize City with a group of tourists as his passengers, when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to divert from an oncoming vehicle.

The sudden steering action caused his vehicle to flip multiple times on the road, ending with the SUV taxi lying on its side on the edge of the road. While it has yet to be determined whether any tourists were seriously injured in the incident, it has been confirmed that Collins perished at the scene as he was reportedly crushed inside the vehicle according to first responder personnel.

Collins was retrieved from the mangled taxi and taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The tourists were taken to a medical facility for medical attention.

The damaged vehicle is in police custody as they investigate the cause of the accident.

Collins was self-employed as a taxi driver for over two decades, and leaves behind two children.