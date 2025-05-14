“Moments” art exhibit launched by Belizean mother-son duo

John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. May 12, 2025

Members of the Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) were protesting on the streets of Belmopan on Friday, May 9, as part of their effort to get the government to give them an 8.5% salary increase. However, Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño told reporters that the increase could cost the Government of Belize almost $63 million.

“It is our responsibility to meet with them and see what we [can] afford. If we can afford that, we will give it to them. If we can give them more, we will gladly give it to them; but we have to look at what we have. The pie is one size. It is not bigger, and it is growing slowly, but the demands are growing even larger,” PM Briceño remarked.

“The Ministry of Finance made a quick estimate of what they are asking, [which] will add another 63 million dollars to the wage bill. The wage bill is over 700 million dollars. It gives us time to think [about whether] we do that recklessly. We may have to cut social programs or other things we want to do, so it is a balancing act … When you look at that, you’re looking at $300,000 [for the salary increases for the Cabinet Secretary and government CEOs] versus 64 million dollars; do the math,” he said.

The BNTU had organized the protest to highlight the recent controversial salary increase for government CEOs and the Cabinet Secretary, which came into effect in mid-March, as well as the rising cost of living.

The union initiated the first of three phases of its efforts to get GoB to meets its demands with Friday’s public demonstration. It will continue with Phase 2, which will include a two-day national shutdown; and if their demands are still not met, they will proceed with Phase 3, which will include a full strike.

The Prime Minister has accepted responsibility for the salary increases of the CEOs that triggered the actions being taken by the union, despite his Cabinet Secretary signing off on the CEOs’ raises.

“I don’t know how you could describe it as lavish, because it is not lavish; and at the end of the day, I have to take responsibility as the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. So, if you want to blame anyone, blame me. I will take the blame,” he said.