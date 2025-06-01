NEMO and media prepare for Hurricane Season

(l-r) Nadia Martin-Caliz – National President, BNTU; Hon. John Briceño – Prime Minister of Belize and Hon. Oscar Requena – Minister of Education

BELMOPAN, Thurs. May 29, 2025

Hundreds of teachers staged unannounced – though previously rumoured — sickouts across the country on Wednesday after the announcement Tuesday night that the membership of the Belize National Teachers’ Union (BNTU) had voted overwhelmingly to reject the Government’s counterproposal to their request for an 8.5% salary increase, among other demands. The negotiating team for the three public sector workers unions known as the JUNT (joint union negotiating team) had been notified of the counterproposal on May 21. It consisted of a 3% salary increase beginning October 1, 2025, and an additional increment at the start of Fiscal Year 2026-2027. It also notified the unions that Cabinet had authorized the Government’s negotiating team to engage and reach agreement with the JUNT regarding the remaining 5.5% salary increase and the second frozen increment “subject to mutual agreement on measures related to PENSION REFORM, COST SAVINGS AND REVENUE ENHANCEMENT.”

According to BNTU National President, Nadia Martin-Caliz, 1,532 teachers voted to reject the Government’s proposal, while 438 accepted it. Weeks ago, the membership had already voted on their plan of action if they did not receive a favourable response from Government. Phase two of the plan consists of a two-day national shutdown, and in phase 3 they are expected to escalate to a full-blown strike.

In a Facebook live to announce the results, Martin-Caliz also affirmed that the reinstatement of their frozen increments is not “something to be negotiating over,” as that already rightfully belongs to the teachers. She also addressed queries from members about a statement by Minister of the Public Service, Hon. Henry Usher at the budget debate on Tuesday, that over the span of three years, the Government will be giving the teachers closer to 14.5%. He reported that the remaining 5.5% salary increase and the second frozen increment will be adjusted within a maximum three-year period, and explained that each increment “represents 2.5% to 3% of an adjustment.” Martin-Caliz responded that the Government is lumping everything together, but the Union does not take the same position, given that the teachers have worked for their increments, “and not every single member will get an increment. You have to earn that. There is a criteria that you have to follow.” She therefore called it propaganda and political gimmicks, and urged the membership to listen only to their Union.

But government officials are not making any differentiation, stating that, in effect, they will be paying out 14.5% in additional funds. Prime Minister John Briceño expressed disappointment in the Union’s decision, and accused them of acting in bad faith. He reminded them that during the COVID-19 pandemic when increments were frozen, it was part of a generalized call for everyone to sacrifice, including the teachers and public officers. He added that the 10% salary cut lasted just over a year, and that whereas there were to be three increments frozen, only two were held back. The PM compared that to the plight of some workers in the private sector who lost a significant chunk of their salaries that they will never get back.

The Prime Minister shared that they would want to give teachers more, but that they simply cannot afford to do so at this time. He explained that the Government’s current wage bill and pensions amount to close to $700 million or close to 50 cents of every dollar spent by the administration. According to the PM, when the adjustments are made for the public sector workers, it will work out to some $90 million over a four-year period, driving up the public sector wage and pension bill to around $800 million.

Speaking about the sickouts at schools, the PM said, “It is unfortunate that they are using the children as hostages, and they can continue to do so, but we can’t give what we don’t have.” He added that the ball is now in the court of the teachers and questioned, “if they want to continue the sickouts, what can I do?” Asked if it was ill-advised to have increased the salaries of CEOs, which is what seemed to have propelled the teachers to action so quickly, the PM said, “Absolutely not! I do not think that is so. They were looking for any excuse. They were going to do what they were going to do.”

Education Minister, Hon. Oscar Requena deemed the outcome of the BNTU’s vote as “rather unfortunate,”, as they had a productive and cordial meeting on May 13, and they had hoped their counterproposal would be seriously considered. He expressed concern about the sickout and children losing contact time. He appealed to the teachers to reconsider and return to the classroom. If the issue escalates, the Minister says Cabinet will have to figure a way forward. The sickout and union action are taking place during exam and graduation time.

The membership of the Public Service Union (PSU) reportedly voted on Government’s proposal on Wednesday. (At press time we are yet to receive an update on that PSU vote.)

The remaining concessions from the Government include the execution of the General CBA Framework on June 18, 2025 or any date agreed by the parties, and the disbursement of funds to meet transfer grants outstanding. As it relates to the minimum wage increase to $6, the Government stated, “Such an increase will come after proper engagement and consultation with all the relevant stakeholders.”