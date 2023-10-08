The BTV and patriotism!

Thursday, October 5, 2023

We keep watching Wil Maheia and his small group being terrorized, harassed, on their harrowing journey to visit our southernmost borders. This happens every time they do their duty as proud Belizeans to make sure our sovereignty remains intact! For the Prime Minister to say that we shouldn’t aggravate the enemy—and they are our enemy—is an insult to the efforts of a group devoted to ensuring our sovereignty, our pride, our not ceding an inch of our territory to those of “grosser blood,” to quote the bard! The BTV reminds me of UBAD at its inception. They were ridiculed and criticized and mocked—all the same thing, but in different stages, until they caught on and changed a roots culture into one of pride!

I understand why thousands of citizens aren’t flooding the Sarstoon every weekend, unarmed, except with our flags, and confronting these thugs who probably don’t even know how to read or write. What are they going to do, open fire on an unarmed group on our own territory? I don’t think so, but if they did, then maybe our government would do something more than just offering platitudes and surrendering to those bullies down south! What would happen if we just started moving into Peten and other areas on their borders with our machetes and guns and started clearing land and poaching and settling? We’d be outta there the next day! Why, because they’re patriotic and know the value of their lands, their country!

The reason why most of us are so nonchalant about these obvious insults to our nationhood is that we don’t really know our value. I will say this over and over again: we weren’t taught our history, to love and cherish and die for the Jewel! Apparently, Guatemalans were. If we Belizeans really understood the stakes involved, the gradual partition of our country and what that means, I promise you that thousands, unarmed, would be on that border every week, making sure that it remains intact, that these Guats realize that they are not the arbiters of our sovereignty, and daring them to do something about it! Show the government of Belize that we really give a shit about the Jewel! Maybe that will make them more proactive in defending Belize!

It’s easy for me to pontificate, not being there, but for God’s sakes, man, everyone sees what’s happening, and Mr. Briceño says we shouldn’t antagonize these infiltrators? Antagonize the hell outta them, peacefully and carefully, and with that burning patriotism that should be so deeply embedded into all our hearts and souls!

“We no want no Guatemala!!” — Anonymous

Glen