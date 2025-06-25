Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 5:32 AM

Think about it. We have all decided to accept our fates as followers, as lemmings, as puppets of those to whom we have ceded power. In the Jewel, I watch the unions fight for the scraps that fall off the table, just to survive. The government hems and haws and whines about hard times, and that there is no money for the pittance that the teachers and civil servants are demanding. The government is doing exactly what the Opposition did when they were in power, without the least bit of guilt or sympathy for the citizens who voted them into power. Time to get ours, they say. We are just doing what everyone else does when they get elected, and especially in a second term. But, oh, those contracts were approved in their first term, so the disregard, the disrespect for the voters was already in motion. The leaders of the Opposition show that same distain for their supporters. If they didn’t, the UDP would be a much more unified coalition (I use the word coalition because of the fragmented makeup of that party presently).

It gets worse. The environmentalists win these Pyrrhic victories that in the end, cannot overcome the money that is used to undermine those victories. Those in charge will always find ways to subvert their opponents, who are in truth, their own voters. It is such a sad commentary on how the power of the people is undermined, and so overestimated by we, the people. It is as though we are in a play that has no ending; it just goes on and on and on. And in this play, the good guys lose to those of grosser blood.

But the greatest examples of how we have become defeatists is playing out in color in the greatest country on earth. Remember that term, because I believe that China will claim that mantle in the not too distant future. A population of 340 million people is being led by a convicted criminal who can do whatever he wants to whomever he wants, without consequences. Think about that for a moment. He breaks the law every single day, attacking and destroying all the institutions that make this country great, and as an example to the rest of the world. For him, even the current wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are part of a game show, where he will decide the fate of the contestants in the next 2 weeks, always 2 weeks, that never comes.

As the rest of the world watches this reality show in shock, America covers its eyes and pretends that it is not happening. Sure, we protest, and the courts kinda try to check his unbridled ignorance and pettiness and incompetence; but the dam has broken, and we are drowning in a river of misinformation, corruption, kleptocracy and authoritarianism, led by a tyrant who just keeps pushing the levers of power to its limits. And he’s doing so depending on how he feels when he wakes up, on any given day.

He has already changed the country in his image. Ask Europe or Africa or Asia or any country in this small world of ours. The landscape has changed, and it will take decades to reverse the damage done. By then China will be dominating, the way America has done since the ending of WWII. All because we are sleepwalking through a nightmare that we fail to recognize. A nightmare of our own making. Why? Because we have become defeatists! Wat a ting!

The new chant in the USA will soon be: We’re number 2! We’re number 2! Without missing a beat.

Glen