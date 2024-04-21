PWLB officially launched

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 18, 2024

The Museum of Belizean Art’s (MOBA) grand opening was held on Wednesday, April 17, at the old Government House in Belize City, where a collection of Belize’s cultural and historical artwork can be viewed by the Belizean public.

“The Museum of Belizean Art is just the beginning,” said Hon. Francis Fonesca, Minister of Culture.

The museum will initially feature pieces from sixty-eight Belizean artists, including Michael Gordon, Mercy Sabal, and George Gabb, to name a few, with some pieces being contemporary works of current artists while others were created up to seven decades ago. Additionally, the museum will be used to promote and preserve artwork from across various cultures and historical periods.

“It is not lost on me that on walls that once showcased the art of the colonial governor, we now proudly showcase the art of our people, our artists, our … this is our history, our heritage, dis da fi we Belize,” Fonseca commented.

“For generations, artists in Belize have toiled tirelessly, pouring their hearts and souls into their craft, often amidst adversity and limited resources. Today, we honor their legacy by providing a space solely dedicated to the exhibition, research, and development of Belizean art,” said Ilona Smiling, Director of the Museum of Belizean Art.

“This museum is more than just a building; it’s a significant building of our resilience, a space where voices of the past, present, and future artists converge. From masters who’ve paved the way, to the emerging talents of tomorrow, this museum will be rich with creativity. Our vision for this museum extends beyond mere exhibition. We envision a dynamic space where artists can push the traditional paintings, to avant-garde installations, from digital art to performance pieces. This museum will be a playground for artistic exploration,” Smiling added.

Hon. Fonesca highlighted that a digital tour of the museum is being offered to the public, which will enable students to take a tour and discover historical pieces on their devices at home. Furthermore, while the pieces of art are being showcased on the first floor of the old Government House, efforts are underway to install a music museum on the upper flat, where 100 years of Belize’s music history along with the recording technology during that time, and sample songs that make up Belize’s musical DNA will be exhibited.

The Museum of Belizean Art will be open from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with an entrance fee of 10 USD for tourists and 10 BZD for locals, while children under 12 enter free.