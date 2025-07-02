28.3 C
Belize City
Thursday, July 3, 2025

Graduation of Police Recruit Squad #98

Dr. Richard Rosado, Commissioner of Police with...

Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

Satellite picture shows Fordow uranium enrichment facility...

Belize and T&T hold three-day trade mission

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 18,...

Three fishermen receive awards at 11th Annual Fisher of the Year Award ceremony

HighlightsThree fishermen receive awards at 11th Annual Fisher of the Year Award ceremony
By Deshan Swasey

(l-r) David Elijio, Felipe Tun, and Isela Martinez, awardees

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. June 27, 2025

Three local fishermen were honored at the 11th Annual Fisher of the Year Award ceremony, which was held on Thursday, June 26, at the University of the West Indies extra-mural campus in Belize City.

The awards recognize fishermen and women who have made an impact on Belize’s fishing sector.

“We use to judge … some of it includes things that the fishers do outside of just fishing … so, are they able to engage with their fellow peers? Are they part of an association? Are they part of a cooperative? Do they do outreach activities? Do they engage with people in their communities? Are they stewards? Are they doing the right thing, so to speak? So, it’s not just about going to sea to fish. But it’s also about having an impact on your community, and being able to share your knowledge with others as well,” said Desiree Arzu, Communications Coordinator of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

This year, Hector Martinez, Sr. of Riversdale Village, Stann Creek, was named the Fisher of the Year 2025. His daughter, Isela, received the award on his behalf.

“It’s a proud moment. I’ve always wanted to fill out the application, but never dared to do so because I always said, ‘What if he doesn’t win?’ – but it’s a proud moment for us,” she said. “He’s been fishing for over 35 years. He has lots of knowledge from the sea, so I feel that from all his time that he has put the work in the marine, I think he deserves this award,” she added.

Also, Felipe Tun from Chunox Village, Corozal, and David Elijio from Dangriga Town were recognized as this year’s Outstanding Fishers.

All three awardees received a cash prize along with a gift basket filled with an assortment of items, plaques from the Fisheries Department of Belize, and other small gifts from the sponsors of the event.

Check out our other content

Rainfall covers villages in OW

Teen killed in altercation with police

Kings Park woman found with drugs

Man charged for accident causing friend’s death

Interim chairman Michael Peyrefitte to unite UDP

Another girl gone missing

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.