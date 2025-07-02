Graduation of Police Recruit Squad #98

(l-r) David Elijio, Felipe Tun, and Isela Martinez, awardees

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. June 27, 2025

Three local fishermen were honored at the 11th Annual Fisher of the Year Award ceremony, which was held on Thursday, June 26, at the University of the West Indies extra-mural campus in Belize City.

The awards recognize fishermen and women who have made an impact on Belize’s fishing sector.

“We use to judge … some of it includes things that the fishers do outside of just fishing … so, are they able to engage with their fellow peers? Are they part of an association? Are they part of a cooperative? Do they do outreach activities? Do they engage with people in their communities? Are they stewards? Are they doing the right thing, so to speak? So, it’s not just about going to sea to fish. But it’s also about having an impact on your community, and being able to share your knowledge with others as well,” said Desiree Arzu, Communications Coordinator of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

This year, Hector Martinez, Sr. of Riversdale Village, Stann Creek, was named the Fisher of the Year 2025. His daughter, Isela, received the award on his behalf.

“It’s a proud moment. I’ve always wanted to fill out the application, but never dared to do so because I always said, ‘What if he doesn’t win?’ – but it’s a proud moment for us,” she said. “He’s been fishing for over 35 years. He has lots of knowledge from the sea, so I feel that from all his time that he has put the work in the marine, I think he deserves this award,” she added.

Also, Felipe Tun from Chunox Village, Corozal, and David Elijio from Dangriga Town were recognized as this year’s Outstanding Fishers.

All three awardees received a cash prize along with a gift basket filled with an assortment of items, plaques from the Fisheries Department of Belize, and other small gifts from the sponsors of the event.