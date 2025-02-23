Handmade by Belize

(l-r) George Lincoln Gomez, Errol Norman Flowers, Madame Louise Esther Blenman and Ion Cacho, Sr., JP.

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 20, 2025

The Honorable Chief Justice, Madame Louise Esther Blenman, swore in three new Commissioners of the High Court of Belize today, Thursday, February 20.

The newly appointed Commissioners of the High Court are Errol Norman Flowers; George Lincoln Gomez; and Ion Cacho, Sr., JP.

With the official swearing-in having been completed, the newly appointed Commissioners may make affidavits and declarations in legal matters when the court or a judge grants special authorization.

They may also conduct witness examinations or accept document submissions if assigned a specific duty by the court; and if approved to do so, a commissioner can also exercise certain powers typically held by a judge.

“The Honourable Chief Justice and the Senior Courts of Belize extend best wishes to the newly appointed Commissioners of the High Court as they embark on this important responsibility in service to the people of Belize and the legal community,” the High Court of Belize said.