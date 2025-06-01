NEMO and media prepare for Hurricane Season

Rafael Cal, charged

by Charles Gladden

TOLEDO DISTRICT, Tues. May 27, 2025

Police have captured a Belizean of Maya descent from Medina Bank Village, Toledo District, who is accused of murdering his brother, 50-year-old Romano Cal, on Sunday, May 25.

Romano Cal, deceased

On that Sunday, sometime after 7:00 p.m., the deceased, Romano Cal, was found with a severe cut across the left side of his neck.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a lifeless Cal, who was dressed in a khaki button-down dress shirt and long blue jeans, approximately 10 feet from a 20-by-40-foot wooden building, and they saw a large amount of blood near a yellow bus, about 20 feet away from where his body was found.

Cal’s body was taken to the Punta Gorda Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After police commenced an investigation to determine the motive for the murder, they received unconfirmed reports suggesting that Cal’s death was coordinated by his brother, 55-year-old Rafael Cal, of the same village, as tensions had reportedly developed between the siblings due to Romano Cal making promises to his brother which were never fulfilled.

Police thus began seeking Rafael Cal for the crime, and he was captured in Tambran Village on Tuesday, May 27. He has been formally arrested and charged with the crime of murder.