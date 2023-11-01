Triple murder survivor breaks silence

Photo: Leonel Cornejo

Family members of deceased victims speak of “accused killers’… deep connections with rogue police officers on and off the island” and their “masterminding capabilities to carry out executions …”

by Charles Gladden

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Oct. 30, 2023

Leonel Cornejo, one of four survivors in the brutal triple murder that claimed the lives of three persons on the island of San Pedro Town, approximately a week ago, has broken his silence, while currently in hiding in fear for his life.

In Friday’s issue of Amandala, it was highlighted that cops had arrested and charged Michael Brown and Christian Espat, who they believe were responsible for shooting and killing Delmar Rodriguez, his three-year-old daughter, Amarie Rodriguez, and Carlos Chi on the island.

Despite Espat’s alibi of him being out of the country when the bloodshed occurred, both he and Brown have been charged with three counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, and four counts of use of deadly means of harm. They are now behind bars, on remand at the Belize Central Prison.

Cornejo discharged himself from the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital a little over 12 hours after he was admitted, because he said he didn’t feel safe.

“When it comes to my safety, that was the main reason I spent 13 hours in the hospital, because after I got a little checkup, I noticed some funny movements [and] people coming in and out. Maybe I’m traumatized or maybe it’s the person that we’re dealing with [Christian Espat], so I had to try to fake that I’m good so that I could discharge myself from the hospital,” he expressed. Cornejo went on to say, “I fear for my life. I fear for my kids’ life. I have two kids and they are innocent in what we are going through. I have my beautiful wife. I have my mom. I have my nieces and nephews and sisters.”

While speaking with the local media, Cornejo protected his identity from being revealed as he mentioned that he is on bail for an offense that he committed and must report to the San Pedro Police Station, but he isn’t able to do so due to the fear he has.

“As a main witness, one of the survivors from that golf cart, I know that man will come and finish the witness so that he doesn’t spend time in jail. And if he means that he needs to hurt another innocent child he will [hurt] another innocent child so that he doesn’t spend the rest of his life in jail. Baby Amarie Rodriguez already got hurt in this, and I think this was enough for the world to see that this man doesn’t care about children, and he doesn’t care about no one, only himself,” Cornejo said.

While recounting the series of events that occurred, Cornejo mentioned that Brown, equipped with a handgun, was the first person to rise from behind the mangroves and approach the golf cart that he and the three deceased were in. He said Brown fired gunshots at Delmar Rodriguez, and he and Brown began to struggle, and that was when he was shot in his rib area.

“The first one started to fire; Michael Brown start fire first; then I believe Christian Espat couldn’t have fired because [Brown] was in front, so he waited till he shot first, then came and finished us with the big gun. But this isn’t the first time I went through gunfire, so my instincts work well. I believe nobody was supposed to come off from that golf cart. Everybody was supposed to die,” he said.

Following those shots, after Espat appeared with a high-powered rifle and began spraying bullets in their direction, killing the three victims, Cornejo said he ran and was shot once more in the leg. Cornejo said he hid behind a parked car until the shots subsided and the sound of a boat speeding away from the scene was heard.

He said he then attempted to assist Chi but he heard wails for help from Karla Cordova, the mother of Amarie, and he transported them to the San Pedro Clinic.

Cornejo said that he, Brown and Espat served time together in prison, and upon their release, Brown stayed at his home for almost a year. Before serving time together, Cornejo said he and Brown considered themselves brothers, as the duo grew up from children to men. He said he knows Espat because they have been hanging out together for close to a decade.

And what made these so-called “brothers” go from friendship to bloodshed? Cornejo said it was because of drugs that were recently found in a “wet drop”, and Espat wanting the most of it.

Even though the prime suspects are behind bars, Cornejo says he still doesn’t feel safe. He believes that at any time Espat could make the order and have him executed.

“He could go to jail and I still don’t feel safe, because this man has a power in his hands [and] he could make anything happen with one phone call. So, even if he goes to jail, my life and my family still aren’t safe,” Cornejo said.

In a statement issued by the families of Rodriguez and Cordova, it mentioned, “We have gathered enough information about the accused killers, their affiliates, and the level of capability, accessibility to illegal firearms, cash from drug proceeds, and most importantly, their deep connections with rogue police officers on and off the island. The web of connections, [and] masterminding capabilities to carry out executions is unbelievable. But we believe that there are still many lawmen and women who stand on the good side of the law. And that gives us some confidence and hope that we may one day see Justice for 3-year-old Amarie Rodriguez and her dad Delmar Rodriguez, as well as Carlos Chi,” it said.

Carlos Chi was laid to rest last week, on Thursday, and Delmar and Amarie Rodriguez were laid to rest on Saturday.