Belize Bureau of Standards hosts Consumer Rights Information and Metrology Day

Howell Grange honored

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 22, 2025

Tropic Air held a special luncheon on Tuesday, May 20, to honor the survivors who were on a Tropic Air flight that was hijacked by a US veteran on Holy Thursday, April 17.

“A special Tropic Air luncheon, an intimate moment to honor our heroes and all passengers aboard the flight. In this space, we celebrate the courage, strength, and selflessness that continue to inspire us all,” the company said.

The flight had departed from Ranchito Village, and was heading to San Pedro Town that morning when it was hijacked by an American national, 49-year-old Akinyela Sawa Taylor of St. Louis, Missouri, who demanded to be taken to the United States.

Shortly after takeoff, Taylor pulled out a knife and threatened the pilot, Captain Howell Grange, and subsequently wounded Grange as well as two passengers on the flight. The airplane stayed in the air for two hours during the ordeal (with Captain Grange “buying time” by leading Taylor to believe that he was taking him to the US mainland), until it ultimately landed at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA), at which point a passenger fatally shot Taylor as he exited the aircraft.

Following the incident, the three injured persons were declared heroes throughout the country. In honor of those survivors, Tropic Air has launched three enterprises: The Howell Grange Aviation Scholarship – a Bachelor of Aviation scholarship in honor of Captain Howell Grange; The Fitzgerald Brown Grant – supporting the U-15 and U-17 football teams on San Pedro island; and The Franchesco Jair Castaneda Heart and Home Grant – a partnership with Hands in Hands Ministries to give back to the community.

Additionally, Captain Howell Grange received the first-ever Accountable Manager’s Award, recognizing his leadership and bravery that day.

“Thank you to our Tropic Air family for your presence and support. Your unwavering dedication is what makes us strong, together,” Tropic Air said.