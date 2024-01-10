Truck busted with “shuga”!

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 8, 2024

A Post Office van containing several sacks of sugar from Guatemala was busted in western Belize last week, despite the ongoing chaos in the north between the cane farmers and BSI, and the alleged sugar shortage in the country.

Before the Post Office van was caught at the checkpoint, another much bigger truck was seen departing the Corozal District with an estimated 200 sacks of sugar loaded inside, which was highlighted in Amandala’s Friday edition. That truck was caught within San Jose Village, Orange Walk District by cane farmers who were at the climax of their all-week protest.

It was later revealed that the 200 sacks of sugar were purchased from BSI/ASR and it was suspected to be going across the border to Guatemala. Nonetheless, the truck carrying the sugar bore license plates from the Toledo District and was insured within Belize. However, when the media questioned Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, he noted that it would be hard to prove that the sugar was destined for the border, and no charges would be brought against the driver.

Nevertheless, this incident prompted authorities to keep an eye out for any persons attempting to smuggle sugar, which brings us to last Thursday, January 4, when the authorities halted the Post Office van in the Cayo District on the George Price Highway, and they detained someone who brought the sugar illegally from Guatemala.

“The van was searched and it yielded three sacks of white sugar from Guatemala along with other contraband items. The van and its driver were taken into police custody and Customs have been called in and they will be handed over to Customs,” the Police Commissioner said.

Amandala made attempts to contact Lawrence Thompson, Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement & Compliance of Belize Customs Department, for comment on the situation, but our request went unanswered as of print time.