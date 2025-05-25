Belize Bureau of Standards hosts Consumer Rights Information and Metrology Day

28.3 C
Truck driver found chopped to death

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

VALLEY OF PEACE, Cayo District, Thurs. May 22, 2025

The body of a truck driver, who appeared to have been murdered in the early hours of today, Thursday, May 22, was found this morning after blood stains were observed inside the truck in which he had been traveling on the Valley of Peace Road.

According to an official police report, 32-year-old Fredi Michael Ortega of Roaring Creek Village was found with multiple chop wounds across his body in an area nearby a Freightliner truck with a yellow trailer loaded with sugar cane.

The inside of Ortega’s truck, as previously mentioned, was splattered with blood stains, and a machete was found inside as well.

Ortega’s body was transported to the Western Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No one has yet been detained in connection with the murder, but a police investigation is underway.

