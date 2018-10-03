Two-horse race; Bandits and Verdes way in front at Week 8 of PLB 2018-2019 Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 1, 2018– There are 4 playoff spots in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2018-2019 Opening Season, but at the end of Week 8 it does appear that 6 of the 8 PLB teams will be battling for the 2 remaining playoff spots, because defending champion Belmopan Bandits SC and Verdes FC are apparently having a race of their own, with only 1 point separating them, while the other 6 teams are way, way behind. (See standings below.) And, with both their sights fixed on the other race for a berth in CONCACAF League, the two teams clash this coming weekend in what some fans are dubbing our own “Classico.” (Bandits won, 1-0, in their first round meeting in Belmopan.)

In the only Week 8 Saturday night game, Belmopan Bandits SC made light work of visiting BDF FC, beating them 5-nil at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, with former BDF top striker Trimayne Harris, now with the Bandits, scoring against his old team. Bandits defender Ian “Yellow” Gaynair stole the show with his two first half goals at the 33rd and 35th minutes, and they got a goal each in second half from Trimayne Harris (51’), Georgie Welcome (59’) and Michael Perrera (65’).

It was a different story on Sunday afternoon, as all 3 games were very competitive, each with a 1 goal margin of victory. After a scoreless first half at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium between Police United FC and San Pedro Pirates FC, a late strike by Shane “Chucky” Flores (83’) was the difference, giving the home team, Police United the 1-nil victory. Meanwhile, it was down to the wire at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, where it was 1-1 at the half, 2-2 after ninety, before the visiting Verdes FC got the 3-2 game winner over Wagiya FC in the second minute of injury time. Krisean Lopez, formerly of Wagiya, now in his second season with Verdes, struck twice against his old team, including the game winner. Wagiya took the lead twice through Horace Avila (9’) and Highking Roberts (50’); but Verdes came back each time with goals from Krisean Lope (40’ & 92’) and Jarret Davis (87’). Further south, at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Punta Gorda, the home team, Freedom Fighters FC was severely disappointed in a slug fest that saw their suspect defence unable to protect a 4-2 lead enjoyed at midway through second half, as they gave up 2 goals in the last 10 minutes of regulation, and another in the 4th minute of injury time to visiting Altitude Assassins FC, who left town with the 5-4 win. Shaking the net for the Assassins were Myron Cadle (30’ & 58’ PK), Rene Leslie (80’), Danny Vargas (82’) and teenaged rookie Jefton Apolonio (94’); while Freedom Fighters’ goals were by Joel Cabral (16’), Alexander “Pleck” Peters (30’ & 66’ PK) and Tarrel Flores (72’).

With his 2 goals against the Assassins, Alexander Peters is only 1 goal behind the Bandits’ Georgie Welcome, who scored once against BDF. (See goal scoring leaders table below.)

Upcoming Week 9 games:

Saturday, October 6

7:30 p.m. – Altitude Assassins FC vs Police United FC – M.A. Stadium

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – Ambergris Stadium

Sunday, October 7

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs Wagiya FC – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Belmopan Bandits SC – Santa Elena Sporting Complex