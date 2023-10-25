Two lives lost in separate RTAs

Photo: Estevan Montero, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BENQUE VIEJO TOWN, Cayo District, Mon. Oct. 23, 2023

Road traffic accidents in the northern and western parts of the country claimed the lives of two men over the weekend. The deceased were identified as Ines Gonzalez, 69, of Corozal District, and Estevan Montero, 23, of Pomona Village, Stann Creek District

Reports suggest that sometime after 6:00 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, October 22, Montero was driving his motorcycle, heading toward his home not too long after departing from work. While driving along the Benque Road in San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, he collided with an oncoming Lexus SUV, driven at the time by Guatemalan national Sonia Samoa.

Further details are that while Montero was overtaking a vehicle in front of him, he collided with Somoa’s oncoming vehicle. The front left portion of Somoa’s SUV was damaged in the accident, and the front part of Montero’s motorcycle was destroyed, the impact killing him.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department Eastern Division, mentioned to local reporters that Somoa is presently detained pending investigations. He said that if Somoa is believed to be at fault for the accident, the court will determine her bail and conditions.

The other road traffic accident occurred in the Corozal District, where between Miles 61 and 62 of the Philip Goldson Highway a man was struck off his bicycle.

Details surrounding the incident indicate that while travelling to Orange Walk Town, Hassan Ramal of Belize City was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck when he claims that Gonzalez suddenly appeared and he collided with him.

ACP Romero noted that an investigation will be carried out to determine whether charges will be levied.

Both Montero and Gonzalez died at the scene.