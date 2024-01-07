Two murders to close out 2023

Photo: Jorge Caceres, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Jan. 2, 2024

As 2023 was winding down, there were two separate murders in Belize City on separate days over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The first murder occurred on Friday evening, December 29. At around 6:00 p.m. that day, Jorge Caceres, 38, an employee of the Leadership Intervention Unit (LIU) of Belize City, was executed while standing with family members, including his young child, in front of his home on Madam Liz Avenue in the Fabers Road area of Belize City.

A white car reportedly passed slowly near Caceres and someone inside the car then opened fire in Caceres’ direction. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead the following morning at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

It is believed that over the years multiple persons wanted Caceres dead. In 2015 he was involved in a shooting incident in Lords Bank which nearly cost him his life. Then a few months later, he was busted with a large amount of cannabis, and firearm, and ammunition during a police raid of his home and was charged with “possession of a controlled drug.”

In the weekly police press briefing, ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, noted, “We have dealt with him in the past, and the investigation this time continues as we have no suspects at this time.”

The other murder transpired only a few hours after the shooting of Caceres in the early hours of Saturday morning, December 30, in the parking lot of Thirsty Thursday, a popular nightclub on Newtown Barracks, and claimed the life of Trevor Brown, 28, of Belize City.

Surveillance footage shows Brown inside a car in the parking lot at around 2:45 a.m. and some men were seen outside having a discussion. While Brown was driving toward the exit, his vehicle apparently bumped into a pickup truck, and at that point, the men outside entered the parking lot. While two of them went to observe the pickup truck, a couple of them approached Brown’s car and seemingly spoke to him. When Brown was attempting once more to drive out of the parking lot, however, he almost hit the men near the pickup truck. Brown could then be seen emerging from inside the car and engaging with the two men; then there was an exchange of gunfire between him and the men. His killer then sneaked up to the front of the car and fired shots at him, killing him at the scene.

Brown’s killer then fled into a dark area behind some nearby vehicles, and two passengers exited from Brown’s vehicle and fled as well.

ACP Romero told reporters that sometime after the shooting had occurred, a male person who was suffering from gunshot injuries to the head had been detained by police in the Yarborough area, and he was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he remains.

Several expended shells were found at the scene as well as vehicles with bullet holes, said ACP Romero.

He continued by saying that the findings would be forwarded to the Office of the DPP (Director of Public Prosecution) for further review.

With both Caceres and Brown being killed at the end of the year, it leaves the murder toll for 2023 at 88.