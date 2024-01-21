Two persons missing from Cayo District

Photo: Arnold Gutierrez, missing

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 17, 2024

The Belize Police Department has issued posters for two persons from the Cayo District who have been reported missing.

One of them is 20-year-old Arnold Gutierrez, a Belizean construction worker, from San Ignacio Town, Cayo District, who departed from his home on Sunday, January 7. He was last seen by his employer on Tuesday, at about 6:00 p.m. in Bullet Tree Village. Gutierrez is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with short, black hair and a brown complexion. He is slim built, and was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and long grey pants.

The second person is a minor, 15-year-old Virginia Hernandez of Belmopan, who was reported missing on Tuesday, January 16.

According to information from the Belize Police Department, Hernandez is of Hispanic descent, slim built, and has long black hair, and dark brown eyes. She is listed as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Hernandez was last seen on Sunday, January 14, wearing a pair of cream-colored long pants, a blue blouse, black shoes, and reading glasses.

The Police Department is asking anyone who has seen these persons to kindly call 911 or 922.