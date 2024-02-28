U.S.-Belize relations strengthened following high-level delegation visit

Photo: Belize Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Hon. Francis Fonseca, and U.S. Under Secretary, H.E. Urza Zeya

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 26, 2024

During the past week, Belize hosted a high-level delegation from the United States led by H.E. Urza Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, that was marked by a series of productive meetings.

During her visit, Under Secretary Zeya engaged in comprehensive discussions with Belizean Ministers, including the Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, with the talks covering a wide range of critical issues.

“We had a very good discussion today. The Under Secretary had the opportunity as well to meet with the Prime Minister earlier this morning. We talked about citizen security, human rights, democracy, the amnesty program, the migration issue, and issues that affect the most vulnerable in our society,” Minister Fonseca stated during a press conference on Friday, February 23.

Under Secretary Zeya expressed gratitude noting, “The United States is grateful for our flourishing relationship anchored in shared commitments to democratic values and human rights. The United States views Belize as a vital partner in shared priorities, including humane migration management, human-centered civilian security, democracy, and human rights.”

The visit also highlighted the substantial support provided by the United States to Belize, with $3 million invested in the past year to enhance civilian security, strengthen the justice sector, and secure Belize’s borders. In fact, since 2015, the U.S. has contributed over $57 million in security, economic, health, and humanitarian assistance to Belize.

The delegation’s engagements, therefore, extended to meetings with key Belizean officials, including Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., Minister of National Defence and Border Security, and Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries.

The discussions also praised initiatives such as the Amnesty Program, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing human rights and engaging with civil society,

The United States commended Belize for its cooperation with Taiwan, particularly as they joined to combat gender-based violence, under Belize’s commitment to gender equality and the protection of marginalized groups.

Referencing her meetings with the National Women’s Commission, the National AIDS Commission as well as Petal and Unibam, Under Secretary Zeya said “… efforts to combat gender-based violence and obtain gender equality and equal opportunity for all is an inspiration to the entire Western Hemisphere, including the United States” and that “to this end, we will remain resolute in sustaining support for the Belizean LGBTQI + community and other marginalized groups.”

The visit concluded on a note of gratitude from H.E. Zeya for Belize’s warm hospitality and partnership, strengthening the United States’ dedication to supporting Belize in its pursuit of shared democratic values and enhanced security.